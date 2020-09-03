Mobile Advertising Market : by Format, by Category and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

Global Mobile Advertising Market was valued US$ 217.XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXX.XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 1X.8X% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Mobile Advertising Market Outlook:

Mobile advertising is online transferring of content with the aim of advertising or promotion on mobile devices. It is cost-effective and highly directed towards a precise group of mobile users. The population of mobile users is increasing drastically around the globe, making mobile advertisers realized the prospects to use the mobile channel to reach the mass audience or an individual virtually from anywhere and anytime.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Mobile advertising even enable advertisers to reach each and every user with their specific needs & as per their interest area, advertisers can personalize and customize advertising for mobile users. It provides more knowledge to the advertisers about their clients than ever before, which increases the effectiveness of advertise or marketing campaign. Rise in the number of mobile users and mobile internet users, growth in attraction of social media and time spent on mobile devices driving the market growth tremendously. Furthermore, according to social media users worldwide in 2019 is 3.643 billion, and it`s up 1X % year-on-year, with increased number of mobile phone users in 2019 is 5.340 billion, up X% year-on-year i.e., more than two-thirds of the world’s population now has a mobile, with most people now using a smartphone.

Global giants such as Google, Facebook, Snap and several others have placed a large portion of their stakes on mobile advertising, directing to a bright future indeed for this market. Mobile advertising includes search, social, programmatic, and video ads. Mobile advertising is important in both developed and emerging economies – especially due to millions of people often come online, ultimately making this medium the most powerful and emerging way of advertising.

Mobile Advertising Contents Based on Age-group:

Increasing popularity of mobiles and internet over it, generating users in all age groups. The data or content is available, which can be useful in all ages of generation. Mobile advertisers and content creators have developed age-group specific content to aim the mass mobile internet population but based on different age group. Due to this different advertising campaign can be run and data or advertise which is made for that specific age is shown to that particular user to make campaign more effective. Added to this, mobile user’s data collection through several categories like user’s hobbies & interests, arts & entertainment, style & fashion, online shopping habits and various others are contributed to enable mobile advertising and content developers to develop more personalized messages, which are more result oriented.

Mobile Advertising Content for Low Mobile Connectivity Areas:

There are numerous mobile devices from basic to advance as well as dissimilar connectivity of internet changing as per location & climate. Key players-operating in the mobile advertising industry are focused and are anticipated to create and develop mobile advertising content that can easily support all the mobile devices and advertise can be seen in low internet connectivity areas as well. This will facilitate prominent players to grow in emerging market, such as India where mobile internet connectivity keeps changing as per area & climate as compared to the developed markets, such as the U.S.

Mobile Advertising Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/47176

A Niche Segment in the Mobile Advertising Market: SMS or Messaging

In the mobile advertising market, segment SMS or messaging accounts for a single-digit revenue share i.e. US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by forecast period. The growth of this segment is restrained as several studies have made known that customers do not read advertising messages and this clarifies why this segment is anticipated to lose over the duration of forecast. Even so, major players & key stakeholders in the global market with customized growth strategies may be able to turn this into profit. . Among formats, the video segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.5% owing increase in on-demand video watching population across the globe. Further, this growth is attributed to rise in social media users across the globe.

Category impact in the Mobile Advertising Market

In the mobile advertising market the segment arts & entertainment, accounted for a revenue share of US$ XX.XX Bn in 2019 and anticipated to reach US$ XX.XX Bn over the forecast period globally. Companies in North America & Asia Pacific would do well as these two regions are expected to push current a value of US$ XX.XX Bn, making them larger than all other regions by a substantial margin and reach US$ XX.XX Bn by end 2027. Hobbies & interests are a considerably smaller opportunity as many regions around the globe are less concern at this segment. Whereas, consumers in North America and Europe have a greater disposable income and more leisure time to focus on their hobbies & explore their interest and that is where the mobile advertising revenue gest generated. The style & fashion segment has a marginal revenue share in the mobile advertising market but should gain share over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Advertising Market Segment Overview

The global mobile advertising market is segmented based on format, category, and geography. Based on the format, the market is sub segmented into search, native social, display, video, and SMS segments. By categories, the market is classified into arts & entertainment, hobbies & interests, and others (society, science, style & fashion, and technology). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Mobile Advertising Market By Format

• Search

• Native social

• Display

• Video

• SMS

Global Mobile Advertising Market By Category

• Arts & entertainment

• Hobbies & interests

• Others (society, science, style & fashion, and technology)

Global Mobile Advertising Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

• Applovin Corporation

• Avazu Inc.

• Chartboost Inc.

• Facebook Inc.

• Flurry Inc.

• Google Inc.

• Inmobi Pte. Ltd.

• Matomy Media Group Ltd.

• Millennial Media Inc.

• Smaato Inc.

• Twitter

• Pandora Media

• Tune

• Amobee

• PageFair Ltd.

• Adobe Systems Inc.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Mobile Advertising Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Advertising Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mobile Advertising Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Advertising Market make the report investor’s guide.

Mobile Advertising Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/47176

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business