Global Virtual Desktop Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Deployment, Industry and Region.

Market Definition

A virtual desktop is virtual operating system and additional software applications that are hosted on a server and made accessible to a remote endpoint. It allows remote access for users to their work computers.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of cloud based technologies and bring your own device (BYOD) trend are major driving factor behind the growth of market. Virtual desktop provides some benefits such as workplace flexibility, significant cost saving, dynamic updating, decreased security risk, better disaster recovery, geo-replication, centralized troubleshooting and increased productivity are ultimately improving the growth of market. Growing need of improved cyber security in organizations and protection to business continuity is expected to improve market growth.

Nevertheless, high implementation cost is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also greater chance of system-wide errors and server side problems could hinder the growth of market.

Global Virtual Desktop Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type, cloud based software as a service segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to keep its dominance during forecast period. This is owing to the high adoption of cloud computing technologies in IT and Telecom industry. Additionally, desktop as a service (Daas) segment is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It is cloud computing offering that enables businesses to deliver cloud-hosted virtual desktops to any device, from anywhere. DaaS model offer entire hosted desktops for applications and email securely delivered over the web. They’re simple to buy and easy to manage which results into growth of market.

Amazon WorkSpaces is one of the best DaaS solutions. It helps user to eradicate the complexity in managing OS versions and patches, hardware inventory, and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), which helps user in desktop delivery strategy.

By industry, IT and Telecom segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. High adoption of virtual desktop interface in these sectors is driving the growth of market. The significant benefit of using virtual desktop is employees and members of organizations are able to access desktops regardless of their location, situation, or device. This ultimately increases flexibility of the workplace. Also Bring-Your-Own Device (BYOD) trend is taking off, with 87% of organizations nowadays relying on their employees to use personal devices for at least one application.

Global Virtual Desktop Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are dominate the market. This is owing to innovative advancement of virtual desktop in information technology. Also growing number of large enterprises and start up businesses is results into the growth of market.

In Sep 2018, Microsoft’s announced that it’s Windows Virtual Desktop, which is the best virtualized Windows and Office experience delivered on Microsoft Azure. It is the only cloud-based service that delivers a multi-user Windows 10 experience, optimized for Office 365 ProPlus, and includes free Windows 7 extended security updates. With Windows Virtual Desktop, user can deploy and scale Windows and Office on Azure in minutes, with built-in security and compliance.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Virtual Desktop Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Virtual Desktop Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Virtual Desktop Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Virtual Desktop Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Virtual Desktop Market

Global Virtual Desktop Market, By Product Type

• Cloud-Based Software-as-a-Service

• Infrastructure-as-a-Service Cloud-Based VD

• Private Hosting Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

• Desktop –as-a-Service Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop

Global Virtual Desktop Market, By Deployment

• On-premise Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

• Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Global Virtual Desktop Market, By Industry

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Government

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Global Virtual Desktop Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Virtual Desktop Market, Key Players

• Citrix Inc.

• Dell

• Microsoft Corp.

• Red Hat Inc

• VMware,Inc.

• HP

• NComputing Co.

• IBM Corp

• Google,Inc

• Mokafive

• Amazon

