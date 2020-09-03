Global Mobile Data Protection Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Platform, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, Geography.

Global Mobile Data Protection Market was valued US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.75 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 21.9% during forecast period.Global Mobile Data Protection Market by Enterprise SizeTo protect organizational and personal data from malicious attacks, fake activities, network threats, cyber-attacks, and privacy breakings of data, mobile data protection solutions are used. Increase in use of mobile device and cloud integration among companies and increasing acceptance of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy are increasing the demand for mobile data protection solutions. This is because of increasing data security concerns involved in organizational content access, growing cases of cyber-attacks and increasing the tendency of mobile device theft and loss, boosting the demand for mobile data protection solutions worldwide. Also, strict regulations regarding the adoption of data protection solutions that follow to certain specific standards are further boosting the growth of market. However, lack of awareness about its benefits and problem of functional interoperability because of the presence of diverse platform devices will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Mobile Data Protection market is gaining purchase in various end-user industries, and organizations for better security of mobile data. Some of the noticeable trends that the market is witnessing include, increase in mobile data volume, and rising adoption of BYOD among organizations are main reasons, owing to growth of mobile data protection market.

Increase in the number of mobile payments is directed to mobile data opening cases increasing significantly, so that acting as an important factor for driving mobile data protection market. Growth of mobile payments is highest among other payment methods. In 2017, mobile data traffic reached 11 Exabyte’s a month, rising rapidly into the future. Also, with an increasing number of mobile wallets, like Apple pay, android pay, and Walmart pay, market for mobile data protection is expected to get mature more. It is projected that near about 2.1 billion customers worldwide to use a mobile wallet to make a payment or send money by 2019. With the growing adoption of smartphones for payments, the demand for mobile data protection is projected to grow during forecast period. Ever-increasing adoption of contactless payments among smartphones is also expected to increase the demand for mobile data protection solutions further.

North America is dominating the mobile data protection market, Western Europe is expected to grow as compared to the other region in the mobile data protection market and will see a good growth rate during forecast period. European have recently placed down new data protection regulation means for organisations based in Europe-General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Regulation is expected to substantially increase the need for data protection solutions to comply with the strict regulation, and so that increase the demand for mobile data protection solution in the region. Eastern Europe is expected to have moderate growth rate in the mobile data protection market, with some of the enterprises looking to invest in this region.

Key players operated in market include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Gemalto NV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and McAfee LLC.

Scope of Global Mobile Data Protection Market:

Global Mobile Data Protection Market by Platform:

• Windows

• Android

• iOS

• Mac OS

• Blackberry

• Linux

Global Mobile Data Protection Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-premise

• Hybrid

Global Mobile Data Protection Market by Enterprise Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Data Protection Market by Industry Vertical:

• Education

• Healthcare

• Retail

• BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

• Government

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Global Mobile Data Protection Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Global Mobile Data Protection Market Include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Gemalto NV

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• McAfee LLC.

