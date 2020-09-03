Global Target Drone Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Engine Type, Target Type, Fit, Platform, End-user, and Region.

Global Target Drone Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Increasing the defense budget mainly in emerging countries and the growing importance of enhanced military training are major factors driving the growth of the global target drone market. The availability of technologically advanced weaponry systems and increasing use of drones are resulting in growing security concerns in many countries. Furthermore, increasing preference of drone targets over manned target vehicles in war-like countries is another factor fueling the growth of the target drones market. The use of target drones for R&D activities is a factor expected to boost the growth of the target drones market. Moreover, increasing adoption of target drones in law enforcement and homeland security sector are other factors estimated to boost the growth of the global target drone market in the forecast period. Also, the use of target drones for the stimulation of real war scenarios can result in high revenue opportunities for players operating in the target drone market.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce to operate and control target drones is a factor that may hinder the growth of the global target drone market.

In terms of engine type, the jet engine segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the forecast period. Increasing the use of a jet engine on account of its high reliability and power output are factors supporting the growth of this segment in the global target drone market.

Regionally, the market in North America is expected to dominate the global target drones market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. High military budget and increasing investments in R&D activities are factors boosting the growth of the target drones market in this region. Also, increasing the budget for training programs is another factor fueling the growth of the target drones market. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the forecast period, followed by markets in the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Increasing military budget mainly in developing economies such as China and India is another major factor driving the growth of the target drone market in the Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global target drone market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global target drone market.

Scope of the Global Target Drone Market

Global Target Drone Market, By Engine Type

• Jet Engine

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Others (Electrical, Hybrid)

Global Target Drone Market, By Target Type

• Defence

• Sporting

• Free Flying

• Towing

• Full-scaled

• Sub-scaled

Global Target Drone Market, By Fit

• Customized Fit

• Line fit

Global Target Drone Market, By Platform

• Underwater

• Sea Surface

• Ground

• Aerial

Global Target Drone Market, By End-user

• Commercial

• Homeland Security

• Defense

Global Target Drone Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Target Drone Market

• The Boeing Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• QinetiQ Group plc

• Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

• Saab AB

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Group Inc.

• Leonardo SpA

• ASV Holdings Inc.

• Aerotargets International, LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Target Drone Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Target Drone Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Target Drone Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Target Drone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Target Drone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Target Drone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Target Drone Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Target Drone by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Target Drone Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Target Drone Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Target Drone Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

