Global Mobile Cloud Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by application, by user and by Region.

Global Mobile Cloud Market was valued at USD 42.90 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 266.88 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 25.67% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Mobile Cloud Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Mobile Cloud Market Dynamics:

Mobile Cloud Computing is an infrastructure where both the data storage and the data processing happen outside of the mobile device. Mobile cloud applications move the computing power and data storage away from mobile phones and in to the cloud, bringing applications and mobile computing to not just smart phone users but a much broader range of mobile subscribers. Mobile cloud computing helps reducing the running cost for intensive applications that take long time and large amount of energy when performed on the limited-resource mobile devices. Many of the enterprisers are adopting mobile cloud computing as a profitable business because it reduces the development, execution cost of mobile applications, and mobile users are enabled to acquire new technology as an on-demand basis. Major drivers for the growth of mobile cloud technology market are the rising adoption of cloud-based technology and advancements in mobile devices and increasing availability mobile internet broadband are covered in this report.

However, factors such as malicious attacks which raises concerns for data security, high energy consumption by mobile cloud computing are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Mobile Cloud Market is segmented by user, application and by region. By application, healthcare application segment held 24.56% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. An occurrences of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, increasing focus on population health management and growth in the advanced mobile application, are driving the growth of mobile cloud computing in healthcare application segment.

By geography, North America held 39.89% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to early adoption of cloud technologies in the region. Rapid technological developments in smart gadgets and increasing business operations in the region are driving the North America mobile cloud market. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold 26.78% at a CAGR of 23.45% over forecast period due to the presence of a number of prominent mobile equipment manufactures in China. Also, government policies and regulations are also supporting the adoption of digital services and cloud-based services in Asia Pacific.

Report covers in depth analysis key development and company profiles of market ladders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the major covered in this report are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Oracle, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Alibaba Group (China), DELL EMC Corporation ( U.S.) and APPLE Inc. (U.S.) among others. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as joint ventures, expansion, new product launches, strategic alliances, diversification and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

Global Mobile Cloud Market Key development:

• In June 2018, Oracle tackles mobile development and data integration with new autonomous cloud service. The next generation Oracle cloud platform services include services such as Oracle mobile cloud enterprise, Oracle data integration platform cloud, and Oracle API platform cloud. These services are designed to reduce the costs and speed up the development of chatbots, data integration, mobile development, and API management.

• In October 2018, Oracle NetSuite announced a series of new innovations to help organizations across industries to grow revenues, expand internationally, and empower business users.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Cloud Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Cloud Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mobile Cloud Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Cloud Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Mobile Cloud Market

Global Mobile Cloud Market Segmentation by Application

• Gaming

• Entertainment

• Utilities

• Education

• Productivity

• Business & Finance

• Social Networking

• Healthcare

• Travel & Navigation

Global Mobile Cloud Market Segmentation by User

• Enterprise User

• Consumer

Global Mobile Cloud Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Mobile Cloud Market Major Players

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• Oracle, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Akamai Technologies (U.S.)

• Alibaba Group (China)

• DELL EMC Corporation (U.S.)

• APPLE Inc. (U.S.)

• Salesforce.com,

• Rackspace, Inc.

• EMC (VMware)

