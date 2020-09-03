Global Mobile Device Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and by Geography

Global Mobile Device Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.41 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Mobile Device Management Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Global Mobile Device Management Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The Global Mobile Device Management based on the type the market has been categorized into services and solutions. Based on deployment type the market has been categorized into on-premises and cloud. Organization size segment has been categorized into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical mobile management market has been categorized into telecommunication, healthcare, government & public show, retail, BFSI, education, transportation & logistics, and manufacturing & automotive among others.

Geographically, the Global Mobile Device Management has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Mobile Device Management Market among other regions in 2016. The Asia-pacific market is anticipated to experience the swift growth over the forecast period this is majorly due to the rapid growth in the adoption of enterprise mobility solutions in order to meet the demand of dynamic mobile workforce.

The rigorous development in tablets & smartphone technologies and rapid growth of security concerns in order to protect the enterprise data are anticipated to propel the market growth.

The growing cloud based deployment of the enterprises majorly by small & medium enterprises are creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical segments.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Mobile Device Management Market analysis and segmentation with respect to type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Mobile Device Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Global Mobile Device Management Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate at the overall market size of the Global Mobile Device Management Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Global Mobile Device Management Market globally.

The major key players that influence the growth of the Global Mobile Device Management Market includes:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Blackberry

• Citrix Systems

• VMware

• IBM

• SAP

• Sophos

• Soti

• Optial

Key Target Audience:

• MDM solution vendors

• MDM service providers

• Mobile device manufacturers

• Mobile device end-users

• Application developers

• Companies/organizations/enterprises using MDM solutions

• Mobile device operation systems manufacturers

The scope of the Global Mobile Device Management Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Mobile Device Management Market based on type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Mobile Device Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Mobile Device Management Market, by Type:

• Service

• Solutions

Global Mobile Device Management Market, by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Mobile Device Management Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Device Management Market, by Vertical:

Global Mobile Device Management Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

