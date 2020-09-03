Global Mobile Edge Computing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Hardware and Software), by Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises), by Application, and by Geography

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is expected to reach USD 1556.08 Million by 2026 from USD XX million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Mobile Edge Computing is basically a network architecture, which enabled IT service environment and cloud computing capabilities at the edge of cellular network. Major market players are investing in engineering cutting edge technologies to survive in the cut-throat environment to provide more effective solutions in response to the different requirement of companies.

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is segmented by component, organization size, application, and geography. Component segment is bifurcated as hardware and software. Organization size segment is bifurcated as SMES and large enterprises. Various applications covered under the scope of the report are location-based services, video surveillance, unified communication, optimized local content distribution, data analytics and environmental monitoring. Location-based services segment is expected to register highest market growth rate during the forecast period, owing to reduced costs and greater efficiency and increasing need among enterprises to deliver QoE. The Global Mobile Edge Computing Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Growing need to improve end-user’s Quality of Experience (QoE) and rising demand for ultra-low latency are trending the overall Global Mobile Edge Computing Market. However, lack of required infrastructure and deployment capabilities will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as highest growth region in Global Mobile Edge Computing Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising need for data optimization and reduce the overall response time, rapidly increasing mobile subscribers and IoT devices in this region will fuel the Mobile Edge Computing Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Mobile Edge Computing Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

•Global Mobile Edge Computing Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, organization size, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Mobile Edge Computing Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6951

Research Methodology:

The Global Mobile Edge Computing Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Mobile Edge Computing Market

Key Players in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Are:

• IBM

• ZTE Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

• Vasona Networks, Inc.

• Vapor Io, Inc.

• Saguna Networks Ltd.

• Nokia Corporation

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

• Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc.

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Adlink Technology, Inc.

• SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)

• Mobile Edge Computing technology providers

• System integrators

• Mobile Virtual Network Aggregators (MVNAs)

• Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

• Telecom equipment providers

• Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs

• Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market based on component, organization size, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Organization Size:

• SMES

• Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Component:

• Hardware

• Servers

• Routers

• Switches

• Controllers

• Gateways

• Software

• Mobile Edge Computing Platform

• Application Software

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Application:

• Location-Based Services

• Video Surveillance

• Unified Communication

• Optimized Local Content Distribution

• Data Analytics

• Environmental Monitoring

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/6951

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business