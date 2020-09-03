Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Component, Application, Enterprise Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Geography

Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market was valued at US$ 767.43 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6664.07 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.02% during a forecast period.

Mobile encryption technologies provide mobile encryption on mobile devices. Mobile encryption technologies aids mitigate cases of loss, theft and compromising of IP on mobile devices like digital assets, customer data, financial data, employee and medical records.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding mobile encryption technology market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in mobile encryption technology market.

Proliferation of smartphones and tablets across enterprises, demand for stringent compliance and regulatory requirements, rising concern for data security issues and privacy of data is boosting the mobile encryption technology market growth. Moreover, growing need for cloud-based mobile encryption solutions, increasing demand for integrated solutions is fueling the market growth. However, augmented operational expenditure and budget constraints, lack of awareness and skilled workforce are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the global mobile encryption technology market.

Cloud deployment type is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the augmented adoption of cloud-based storage and applications across different business processes. However, risks associated with content protection and data compliance remain to the leading obstructions for cloud embracement across businesses. Hence, it encourages the adoption of cloud encryption to protect sensitive information from security breaches and thefts.

Disk encryption application is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017 and lead the mobile encryption technology market during the forecast period owing to increasing demands for hardware-based encryptions that confirm data security at the source. With the rising BYOD trend, employees have the freedom to carry personal devices and interchange of critical data via personal devices is made possible. Adoption of robust encryptions can protect the confidential data, even if an employee’s device is lost or taken.

North America is estimated to contribute to the largest market share and lead the mobile encryption market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of new and developing technologies and the presence of a large number of vendors in this region. Additionally, Asia Pacific to grow the fastest during the forecast period owing to extensive presence of SMEs that are implementing improved mobile encryption technology solutions to prevent illegal access to critical business data and wrong use of confidential information.

Scope of the Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market

Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market by Application

• Disk Encryption

• File/Folder Encryption

• Communication Encryption

• Cloud Encryption

Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market by Enterprise Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Aerospace and Defense

• Healthcare

• Government & Public Sector

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Others

Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Mobile Encryption Technology Market

• McAfee(Intel Corporation)

• Blackberry

• T-Systems International

• ESET

• Sophos

• Symantec Corp

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Dell

• IBM

• Mobileiron

• BeiJing Zhiyou Wang’an Tech. Co. Ltd

• CSG,Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Proofpoint

• Silent Circle

• Adeya SA

• Alertboot Data Security

• Certes Networks, Inc.

• CSG, Inc.

• Zix Corporation

• SecurStar

• Open Whisper Systems

• KoolSpan, Inc.

• Gold Line Group Ltd.

• Becrypt, Ltd.

