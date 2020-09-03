Global Mobile Learning Market : VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026, Says Maximize Research

Global Mobile Learning Market is expected to reach USD 72.62 Billion by the year 2026 from USD 8.98 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 34.8 %. (Detailed analysis of market CAGR is provided in the report)

Mobile Learning refers to the learning process through social and content communication using electronic gadgets such as tablets, computers, tablets etc. It is a form of distance learning, which helps users to access through educational content on their handheld devices at their convenience. It enables educators and trainers to provide real-time training and help along with the interaction with the learners through the medium of smartphones and similar devices. Various applications like audio and video courses material, e-books, video lectures, and others fill the time and distance gap between educators and students.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Mobile Learning market is segmented by software, application, end-user, and geography. Software segment is sub-segmented as e-books, mobile content authoring, portable LMS, mobile-based courseware, interactive assessment, and video-based courseware. These softwares are gaining traction in various industries vertical along with education such as BFSI, healthcare, telecom, government, professional services and IT. The applications segment includes corporate learning, in-class learning and stimulation based learning. The corporate learning and stimulation based learning are expected to register highest growth in the mobile learning market at the period of analysis. The end-user segment is further sub-segmented as academic and corporate users. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The growing mobile and smartphone market across the globe along with the rise in demand for advanced and digital education is the key factor driving this market. Increased use of technology in classrooms nowadays is inhibiting the growth of this market. The rising prominence of E-books is adding up to the market. However, the increasing cost associated with equipment, connectivity, and maintenance required for mobile learning are major restraints for the growth of M-learning market. The increasing cost prevents educational institutions and organizations to prevent such processes.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Mobile learning Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the software, application, end-user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Mobile learning Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Mobile Learning Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Mobile Learning Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Learning Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Mobile Learning Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Learning Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Mobile Learning Market Are:

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Adrenna, Inc.

• Apple, Inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• Blackboard, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• City & Guilds Kineo

• Desire2Learn Corporation

• DominKnow, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• NetDimensions Ltd.

• Promethean Ltd.

• Saba Software, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Skillsoft Corporation

• SumTotal Systems, LLC

• Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Dell

• TATA Interactive Systems

Key Target Audience:

• eLearning software, hardware, and service providers

• eLearning course provider

• Hardware solution providers

• K-12 and higher education schools and universities

• Device Manufactures

• Enterprises/SMEs

The scope of the Global Mobile Learning Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Mobile Learning Market based on By Product, application, end user and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global MOBILE LEARNING Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Mobile Learning Market, By Product

• E-Books

• Mobile Content Authoring

• Portable LMS

• Mobile based Courseware

• Interactive Assessments

• Content Development

• M-Enablement Interactive Assessment

• Video-Based Courseware

Global Mobile Learning Market, By Application

• Corporate Learning

• In-class Learning

• Stimulation Based Learning

Global Mobile Learning Market, By End-User

• Academic

• Corporate

Global Mobile Learning Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

