Global Mobile Mapping Market : Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Components, Type, Applications, End-Users and Geography.

Global Mobile Mapping Market was valued US$ 12.02 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.Global Mobile Mapping Market, By GeographyGlobal Mobile Mapping Market is segmented on the basis of components, mobile mapping types, applications, end users and geography. The Components segment is sub segmented into Hardware, Solutions and Services. Mobile Mapping have various types, divided as Land-Based Mobile Mapping, Indoor Mobile Mapping, Outdoor Mobile Mapping, Location -Based Mobile Mapping, 3D Mapping. By application, Global Mobile Mapping Market is categorised into Emergency response planning, Internet Applications, Road Mapping and Highway facility Management .The Global Mobile Mapping market on the basis of geography is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Rising usage of mobile devices, boosted network connectivity and increasing growth for mapping analytics are some of the major growth drivers for the global mobile mapping market. Extensive adoption of mobile maps across various mobile devices have raised the growth of the mobile mapping market. The 4G technology has improved the data transfer speeds expressively compared to the earlier generation’s 3G networks. The boosted network connectivity has allowed users to resourcefully access mapping solutions on their smartphones for direction-finding purposes.

Based on the component, hardware component segment is expected to hold large market share in the global mobile mapping market. It includes imaging devices, positioning devices , laser ranging & scanning devices and sensors. An imaging device is the generally used hardware component in the mobile mapping systems .This can be attributed to the technological advancements in the image recognition technology, which used in mobile mapping across construction, transportation sectors and disaster management.

North America is acknowledged to have substantial growth in the mobile mapping market. The Canada and U.S. are prominent countries in the region owing to rise in a number of business organization in executing the mapping application and location-based services. These feature supports to upsurge their efficiency and customer base by providing the information regarding their mobile mapping services. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness at high growth rate in the mobile mapping market over the forecast period. Developing economies Such as India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the mobile mapping market. This is attributed to enlarged investment for developing infrastructure for city planning and smart city projects.

Key Players Profiled and Analised in the Report

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Mobile Mapping Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Mapping Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Mobile Mapping Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Mapping Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Components

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Type

• Land-Based Mobile Mapping

• Aerial Mobile Mapping

• Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

• Indoor Mobile Mapping

• Outdoor Mobile Mapping

• Location Based Mobile Mapping

• 3D Mapping

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Applications

• Emergency response planning

• Internet Applications

• Road Mapping and Highway facility Management

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By End-Users

• Government

• Enterprises

• Commercial

• Individual

Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Mobile Mapping Market

• Trimble Navigation Limited

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• MK surveys

• PASCO

• Horus

• Sanborn

• NGC Aerospace International Ltd

• Aisan Technology

• Land Surveys

• Renishaw

• WSP

• NovAtel Inc.

• Javad GNSS Inc.

• Leica Geosystems AG

• TomTom International BV

• Teledyne Optech

• Immersive Media Company

• Garmin International

• Google Corporation

• Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

