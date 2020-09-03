Global Inverter Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Sales Channel, End User, and Region.

Global Inverter Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 15.2 % through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Global Inverter Market Drivers and Restrains:

The growth of the inverter market is driven by a large investments in the renewable energy sector & increasing number of residential solar rooftop installations. New and renewed policies & initiatives at the local, state, and federal level will boost renewable energy sector growth during 2019-2027. The power supplied by renewable energy sources like solar & wind deals with problems related to supply and demand discrepancy. Solar energy is extremely dependent on external conditions, but with the use of solar inverters, the issues of insufficient energy supply can be reduced. On other hand the inverter manufacturing market is always competitive, the last year was even more challenging for Key players. Last year the total revenue for the Top 5 global inverter key manufactures declined by 10% owing to price pressure & fierce competition. These issues caused many acquisitions and exits in 2019: ABB paid Fimer to take over its inverter business, Schneider Electric exited the utility-scale inverter business and KACO sold its string and central inverter businesses to Siemens and OCI Power, respectively.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Inverters used by automotive & residential end users are easy to use and install. The inverters procured are mostly installed by end users themselves. Moreover, factors like increasing global electric vehicle production & rise in the adoption of micro inverters & hybrid inverters that are integrated with small or medium-sized rooftop solar installations by the residential and commercial end users contribute to the growth of the direct sales channel segment of the inverter market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

The growth of the inverter market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increased demand for inverters from Main countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea of the region. These countries have a major potential for the growth of the heavy-duty industries. The inverter market in Asia Pacific is growing due to the increased adoption of connector solutions in the commercial & residential sectors. The Increasing demand for inverters from the residential, automotive, and PV plants in India, China, and Japan is fueling the market growth in Asia pacific.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Inverter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Inverter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Sales Channel, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Inverter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Inverter Market

Global Inverter Market, By Type

• Solar Inverters

• Non-solar Inverters

Global Inverter Market, Sales Channel

• Direct

• Indirect

Global Inverter Market, End User

• PV Plants

• Residential

• Commercial

• Automotive

Global Inverter Market, Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• North America

Global Inverter Market, Key Players

• Huawei Technologie

• Sungrow Power Supply

• SMA Solar Technology

• Power Electronic

• ABB

• Sineng

• Goodwe

• Solar Edge Technologies

• Ingeteam

• TBEA Sunoasis

