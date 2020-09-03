Global Head-Up Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Type, Application and Region.

Global Head-Up Display Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Head-up display is any transparent display, which is an electronic display that allows user to see what is shown on the glass screen while still being able to see through it. It is commonly known as HUD.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Growing awareness about passenger safety and vehicle safety is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Head-up display technology shows user all types of information, which they require, projects real-time data, simplifies the combined responsibilities of driving safely, monitors the vehicle speed and performance and navigates to the destination. It is affordable and not much expensive, it reduces the fatigue of the driver in managing the information of the vehicle while paying much attention to the world outside, these benefits ultimately results into the growth of market. Furthermore, increasing demand for connected vehicles, technologically advance HUD and improved reality are propelling the market growth.

Introduction of advanced semi-autonomous and electric vehicles, emergence of screen less display technology and enhancement in driving experience using AR-based HUD are the future opportunities that are expected to grow the HUD market at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Nevertheless, high initial cost associated with advanced HUD system could hamper the growth of market. The complexity of optical system which projects data, considerable space requirement in automotive cockpit, untreatable errors in HUD display technology and large necessity of luminance, power, and brightness are some of the restraining factors that could hinder the growth of market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55071

Global Head-Up Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, display unit segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance during forecast period. It is most important component of HUD as it used in the process of displaying image on the windshield of the vehicle. The HUD system is designed with a Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) technology projector with Light-Emitting Diode (LED) backlights. HUD software is integrated in the display system.

By application, automotive segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. This is owing to the high adoption of HUD systems in luxury car manufacturers, such as BMW, Audi, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, etc. Developing vehicle technology and growing demand for high-end luxury and mid-sized vehicles are major growth drivers behind the growth of market. Furthermore, introduction of advanced automotive vehicles results into the growth of market.

In Aug 2019, Jaguar Land Rover announced that, it is developing next-generation head-up display technology that could beam real-time safety information in front of the driver, and allow passengers to stream 3D movies direct from their seats as part of a shared, autonomous future.

In Oct 2017, DENSO, one of the world’s largest automotive technology, systems and components suppliers, announced that it has developed a thin-film transistor (TFT), liquid-crystal head-up display (HUD) to project critical driving information onto the windshield for drivers. This human machine interface (HMI) is the world’s largest automotive head-up display with a nearly 24-inch projection.

Global Head-Up Display Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth in the market was attributed to the factors like massive presence of automobile manufacturers and their partnerships with the private companies to maximize introduction of the HUD technology innovations. Automobile manufacturers, such as Ford, are gradually equipping their vehicles with built-in infotainment systems to provide consumers with enhanced driving experiences.

In Nov 2017, Visteon formed a joint venture with PT Astra Otoparts Tbk, an Indonesian market leader in automotive component manufacturing to expand the production and supply of instrument clusters and multi-function displays to major vehicle and motorcycle manufacturers in Vietnam.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Head-Up Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Head-Up Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Head-Up Display Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Head-Up Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55071

The Scope of Global Head-Up Display Market

Global Head-Up Display Market, By Component

• Video Generator

• Projector/Projection Unit

• Display Unit

• Software

Global Head-Up Display Market, By Type

• Conventional HUD

• AR-Based HUD

Global Head-Up Display Market, By Application

• Aviation

• Automotive

• Video Gaming

Global Head-Up Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Head-Up Display Market, Key Players

• Nippon Seiki

• Continental

• Visteon

• DENSO

• BAE Systems

• Pioneer Corporation

• MicroVision

• Thales

• Garmin

• Panasonic

• Delphi

• Shenzhen Sunway Industry

• Rockwell Collins

• Continental AG

• Elbit Systems

• Jaguar Land Rover

• Ford

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Head-Up Display Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Head-Up Display Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Head-Up Display Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Head-Up Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Head-Up Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Head-Up Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Head-Up Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Head-Up Display by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Head-Up Display Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Head-Up Display Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Head-Up Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Head-Up Display Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-head-up-display-market/55071/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com