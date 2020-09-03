Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market (MVNO) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Operational model, by Type, and Geography.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market (MVNO) was valued US$60.25 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market (MVNO) by Operational model

Mobile virtual network operators are occupying wireless capacity from mobile network operators at wholesale prices and resell them to the consumers at reduced prices under their own brand name. MVNOs around the world offer their customers with reasonable and attractive network plans along with many value-added services in a bid to gain a larger market share in a highly competitive market structure. Market is focusing on specific niches and coming up with customized plans that would expand their customer reach and create brand awareness. Growing opportunities for mobile operators, and administrative support benefits. So, factors such as low-profit margins & reduced tariffs restrain the MVNO market growth.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market (MVNO) segmented by the operational model, by type & region. Based on operational type market is segmented into Full MVNO, MVNO service operator MVNO, reseller MVNO. Types of the MVNO is segmented into M2M, business, media, migrant, retail, & telecom. Region wise market id segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the operational model, full MVNO is dominating the market and will holds XX% market share during forecast period. The model provides the moving company with the largest access to mobile network services. Parent network takes care of the access network infrastructure, and rest of the handled by the venturing company. This option is better for companies that want to enter the market as a full-blown telecom player.

On the basis of type, the significant increase in the number of MNOs collaborating with M2M application service providers, which is expected to fuel the demand for mobile network element deployment in M2M applications over the forecast period.

In terms of region, Europe is estimated to be the highest market shareholder in the global market while the developing region of Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the MVNO. The MVNO has consumed growth opportunities in Europe, specifically in Spain and Austria. A significant growth is expected to witness in the Middle East and African regions as the telecom industry is growing rapidly to enlarge the consumer base.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Operational model

• Full MVNO

• Service Operator MVNO

• Reseller MVNO

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, by Type

• Discount

• M2M

• Business

• Media

• Migrant

• Retail

• Telecom

Roaming

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market,by Subscribers

Consumer

Enterprise

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market,by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players

• AT&T Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• T-Mobile AG

• CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited

• Truphone Limited

• Telefonica S.A.

• Virgin Mobile

• Tracfone Wireless Inc.

• Lycamobile Group.

• Sprint Corporation

• RedPocket Mobile

• FreedomPop

• AirVoice Wireless

• KDDI Mobile

• Polkomtel Plus

• Freenet AG

• Tesco Mobile Ltd

• Kajeet Inc

