Global Modular Data Center Market is expected to reach USD 79.5 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.



The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Modular Data Center market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The key driving factor for this Global Modular Data Center Market include the growing necessity for energy efficient data centers, reduced capex, growing demand for easily deployable data centers. Reduction in real estate expenditure and deployments in the disaster prone areas are the key growth opportunities factors for modular data centers market.

The services sub-segment among the component segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Services segment is expected to lead the market due to growing demand for scalable infrastructure in order to support the high end applications and the growing investments in data centers technologies globally.

Geographically, the Global Modular Data Center Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to number of developing countries, and the rising demand for the modular data centers and adoption of modular data centers by small and medium enterprises is expected to lead the market growth in this region. APAC region is anticipated to have a greater growth opportunities due to the growing economies and many organizations investing huge fund in expanding the business in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of Global Modular Data Center Market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Modular Data Center Market analysis and segmentation with respect to component, data centers size, tier type, industry and geography.

• Global Modular Data Center Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Modular Data Center Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Modular Data Center Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Modular Data Center Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Modular Data Center Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Modular Data Center Market

Key players of the Global Modular Data Center Market:

• IBM

• Huawei

• Eaton

• Bladeroom

• Commscope

• Cannon Technologies

• Dell

• HP Enterprises

• Flexenclosure

• Schneider Electric

• Rittal

• Baselayer

• Vertiv

Key Target Audience:

• Information Technology (IT) service providers

• Component providers

• IT infrastructure equipment providers

• System integrators

• Consulting service providers

• Support service providers

• Cloud service providers

• Colocation providers

• Data center vendors

• Government and standardization bodies

The scope of the Global Modular Data Center Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Modular Data Center Market based on components, data center size, tire type, industry and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Modular Data Center Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Modular Data Center Market, by Components

• Functional Module Solution

• Services

Global Modular Data Center Market, by Data Center Size

• Mid-sized data centers

• Large data centers

• Enterprise data centers

Global Modular Data Center Market, by Tier Type

• Tier 1

• Tier 2

• Tier 3

• Tier 4

Global Modular Data Center Market, by End-user

• BFSI

• Government and defense

• Manufacturing

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Education

• Energy

• Others

Global Modular Data Center Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

