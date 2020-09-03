Global MOOC market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Type, Course, User, and Geography

Global MOOC Market was valued US$ 4.80 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

MOOC is a web-based platform which provides unlimited number of students with a chance of distance education with the best institutes in the world. MOOC is a course with the option of free and open registration and is a publicly shared platform with open-ended groups. MOOCs integrate social networking and accessible online resources facilitated by leading practitioners in their respective fields of study. MOOC builds on the engagement of learners who self-organize their participation according to learning goals, prior knowledge and skills, and common interests. The need of the scalable and economical educational platform to cater to the need of learners across the globe is boosting the growth of the Massive Open Online Course Market at a high CAGR.

MOOC market has been provided that an immense scope of learning to individuals, who fail to get registered themselves in regular courses due to personal reasons, like financial crunches. The leading players in the MOOC market are struggling to offer highly customized, flexible, and informative MOOC to develop their position in the MOOC market. Favorable government initiatives are anticipated to drive market growth during forecast period.

Rising adaptation of MOOC in the corporate sector as a part of their employee engagement and development programs are expected to drive the Global MOOC Market during the forecast period. The cost-effective MOOC learning platform to improve the skill sets of the employees and enables organizations to track their employee’s developments are factors which propel the market growth.

Based on regional segment, the global MOOC market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to hold the XX% market share in the MOOC market during the forecast period. It is the most progressive region in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure. The large presence of key MOOC vendors and the widespread awareness about such platforms would help North America to continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Also, Asia Pacific and Europe are prominent regions in terms of revenue. The market in Latin America is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global MOOC market are Coursera, edX, Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, Miríadax, Jigsaw Academy, Simplilearn, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, Open2Study, WizIQ, Skillshare, XuetangX, Federica, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, and Kadenze.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global MOOC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global MOOC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global MOOC Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global MOOC Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global MOOC market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22155

Scope of the Global MOOC market

Global MOOC market by Type

• XMOOC

• CMOOC

Global MOOC market by Course

• Humanities

• Computer Science and Programming

• Business Management

Global MOOC market by User

• High School

• Undergraduate

• Postgraduate

• Corporate

Global MOOC market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global MOOC market

• 2U Inc.

• Academic Partnerships

• Apple Inc.

• Cengage Learning

• Course360

• Codecademy

• Coursera Inc.

• Degreed

• Education Portal

• edX

• Elsevier

• Embanet-Compass, LLC

• FutureLearn, Ltd.

• Instructure Inc.

• Khan Academy

• Lynda.com, Inc.

• Piazza Technologies, Inc.

• ProctorU Inc.

• SMARTHINKING, Inc.

• StraighterLine

• The Saylor Foundation

• Udacity, Inc.

• Udemy.com

Global MOOC market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22155

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business