Global Network as a Service Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Component, by Type, by Applications, by End User and by Region.

Global Network as a Service Market was valued at USD 5.40 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 61.98 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 35.67% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Network as a Service Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Network as a Service Market Dynamics:

The goal of the NaaS model is to enable tenants to use the network infrastructure in a data centre (DC) more efficiently. Networking as a service refers to a new Internet-based model that communication service provider (CSP) can deliver network protocols on-demand and reliably to the user based on SLA. Various factors such as Migration towards cloud computing platforms and growing trend of pay-per-use pricing model are mainly driving the global network as a service market over forecast period. Furthermore, an increasing challenges faced by global enterprise network for supporting distributed workforce in international locations is expected to create huge opportunities for network as a service market, from the global enterprise environment.

However, factors such as concerns regarding data privacy & security, lack of established standards for network interoperability, limited bandwidth providers and lack of access to high-speed internet are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Network as a Service Market is segmented by component, by type, by applications, by end users and by region. By end user, IT & telecom end user held 31.25% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Increasing demand for network as a services to reduce expenditure on IT device procurement and maintenance is mainly driving the growth of this segment over forecast period. By applications, WAN segment held 41.34% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to wide-spread adoption of the WAN solutions across organizations in many industry verticals. WAN is an important application of Network as a Service. It provides a communication network through various resources, including computers, mobiles, remote offices, and data centres.

By geography, global network as a service market segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America and Europe. Among all of these region North America held 41.56% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. An increasing penetration of cloud computing, advanced IT infrastructure, and higher concentration of the network virtualization solution vendors are expected to drive the NaaS adoption in the region. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold 23.65% of market share over forecast period. The growing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure is mainly driving the market in this region. The technology companies and the telecom service providers are embracing cloud platforms to reduce labour costs. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market. Europe is expected to hold 21.14% of market share over forecast period. Widespread usage of cloud services such as NaaS and Platform as a Service (PaaS) in large enterprises of this region.

Global Network as a Service Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/61491

Report covers key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Verizon (US), AT&T (US), VMware (US), DXC (US), HPE (US), SYNNEX (US), Juniper Networks (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Ciena Corporation (US), Aryaka Networks (US) among others. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, collaborations, strategic alliances, diversifications, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

Global Network as a Service Market key development:

• In February 2018, NEC Corporation, a Japanese multinational provider of information technology services & products, extended its Network as a Service Business and Operational Support solution to TELUS, a Canadian telecommunication company.

• In January 2019 – IBM partnered with Juniper Networks to manage Juniper Network’s prevailing infrastructures, which include help desks, data centres, and data and voice networks. As per this trust, IBM would combine its services platform with Watson to manage Juniper Network’s infrastructure.

• In April 2018 – Verizon launched its Virtual Network Services (VNS) solution bundles to simplify business’ goal toward virtualization. The bundles would deliver end-to-end orchestration and closed-loop service assurance for enterprise customers to permit SDN solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Network as a Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Network as a Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Network as a Service Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Network as a Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Network as a Service Market

Global Network as a Service Market segmentation by Component

• Infrastructure Services

• Technology Services

Global Network as a Service Market segmentation by Type

• LAN-as-a-Service

• WAN-as-a-Service

Global Network as a Service Market segmentation by Applications

• Virtual Private Network

• Wide-area network

• Cloud-based services

• Bandwidth on demand

• Integrated Network Security as a Service

Global Network as a Service Market segmentation by End User

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Retail and eCommerce

• Telecom and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Education

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government and Public Sector

• Others

Global Network as a Service Market segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Network as a Service Market Major Key Players

• IBM (US)

• Oracle (US)

• Cisco (US)

• Verizon (US)

• AT&T (US)

• VMware (US)

• DXC (US)

• HPE (US)

• SYNNEX (US)

• Juniper Networks (US)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Ciena Corporation (US)

• Aryaka Networks (US)

• Arista (US)

• Extreme Networks (US)

• Meta Networks (Israel)

• GTT (US)

• Masergy (US)

• Telstra (Australia)

• Silver Peak Systems (US)

• Global Cloud Xchange (India)

• NETSCOUT (US)

• CenturyLink (US)

Global Network as a Service Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/61491

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business