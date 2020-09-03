Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market is expected to grow from USD 13.96 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.85%. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market in segmented on the basis of Function, Specification, Application, Bore Size, Industry, and Geography. Rising demand in the construction industry and mining process equipment, rising popularity of integrated solution and servicing, increasing demand for lifting equipment in the shipping industry and for material handling equipment in the aerospace & defense industry, rapid industrialization and infrastructural development in developing nations, and continuous demand from the agriculture, construction equipment, mining equipment, material handling equipment, industrial equipment, aerospace, and defense sectors are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market.

However, increasing oil leakage from hydraulic cylinders, limitations in repair and servicing of hydraulic cylinders, and bulky size and messy operation are the key restraining factors for the hydraulic cylinder market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• The market for Hydraulic cylinders with bore size between 50 and 150 mm accounted for the largest share of the global hydraulic cylinder market in 2016. This can be attributed to rapidly developing storage and material handling infrastructure, modernization of agriculture equipment, and growing construction activities

• Double-acting hydraulic cylinders accounted for the largest market share of the global hydraulic cylinder market in 2016. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders are widely used in industries such as automotive, agriculture, and aerospace owing to its retraction property

• Global Hydraulic cylinder market for industrial equipment application accounted for the larger share of the overall hydraulic cylinder market. The rapid growth of the construction industry in the field of education, healthcare, and social infrastructure owing to growing investments to meet a growing demand for power, would drive the market for this segment

• However, mobile equipment application is anticipated to witness higher growth rate between 2017 and 2024. Owing to bulky size of industrial equipment hydraulic cylinders, it is not possible to use it at remote and hard to reach places, this would further drive the market for mobile hydraulic equipment

• Global Hydraulic cylinder market for Welded hydraulic cylinders accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Welded cylinders are commonly used in heavy duty application such as forklifts, huge cranes, drillers for oilrigs, construction equipment, and material handling

• From the industry segment, construction industry dominated the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market globally. The construction industry is experiencing major growth in construction investments from the number of developing economies. Countries such as China, US, and India are anticipated to witness major growth in construction industry owing to increasing infrastructures

• Among geographical regions, APAC accounted for the largest share of the overall hydraulic cylinder market in 2016. Growing adoption of mechanized processes in the agriculture sector, enormous development in the farm machinery segment are the major reasons fueling the growth of the market in APAC. China and India account for the major share of the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market in APAC region

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market on the basis of function, specification, application, bore size, industry, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Are:

• Actuant

• Caterpillar

• Bosch

• Hydac

• Eaton

• Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic

• SMC

• KYB

• Wipro

• Parker Hannifin

Key Target Audience:

• Process industries and power industry associations

• Hydraulic cylinder designers and manufacturers

• Manufacturers of hydraulic components such as pumps, valves, motors, and power units

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market based on function, specification, application, bore size, industry, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Function:

• Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinder

• Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinder

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Specification:

• Telescopic Cylinder

• Tie Rod Cylinder

• Mill Type Cylinder

• Welded Cylinder

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Application:

• Mobile Equipment

• Industrial Equipment

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Bore Size:

• <50 mm • 50–150 mm • >150 mm

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Industry:

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Material Handling

• Mining

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Oil and Gas

• Marine

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hydraulic Cylinder Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hydraulic Cylinder Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hydraulic Cylinder Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Cylinder Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hydraulic Cylinder Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hydraulic Cylinder by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Hydraulic Cylinder Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-hydraulic-cylinder-market/3211/

