Global Network Automation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Solution, by Network Infrastructure, by Organization Size, by Deployment Type, by Service and by Geography

Global Network Automation Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 4.08 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX %.

Network Automation Market is segmented into solution, network infrastructure, organization size, deployment type, service and geography. Based on the solution are classified as SD-WAN, Network Automation Tools, Intent-Based Networking. Service are splits into professional and managed services. Network infrastructure is divided into physical, virtual and Hybrid Network Configuration and Automation. Based on organization size market is sub segmented into SMEs and Large enterprises. Deployment type is categorized into on-premises and cloud. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Network automation software automatically configures, provisions, manages, and tests electronic network devices. Combining computer hardware and software based solutions, large enterprises, service provider, and organizations can implement electronic network automation to restraint and manage repetitive processes. Technology is used to improve efficiency, network service availability, and reduce human errors by many organizations. Reducing human errors, organizations can offer higher level of services and improves business stability. Market is growing enormously due to increasing adoption of smart connected devices, virtual and software defined infrastructure and network downtime caused by human errors. One of the actual important factor driving the growth of the market is human errors. Investment in evolution of innovative automation solution are the opportunities of the market.

Based on the services, professional service is further divided into deployment and integration, training and education, strategic consulting, and support and maintenance. Deployment and integration professional service is dominating market share. Whenever, network infrastructure segment is divided into physical network configuration and automation, virtual network configuration and automation, and hybrid network configuration and automation

Based on organization size, large enterprises had the largest market share in the network automation market based on organization size. Telecommunication and IT vertical had the largest adoption of network automation due to rapid expansion of network infrastructure required to support the exponential growth of network traffic due to video, social media, data and application usage.

In terms of geography, North America is considered to have the largest market size during the forecast period. This is due to trending technologies such as SaaS-based applications, cloud networking, network analytics encouraging users and enterprises in North America to adopt network automation solutions such as SD-WAN, automation tools and intent-based networking.

Key players operating on the market are, Cisco (US), IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), SolarWinds (US), NetBrain Technologies (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Apstra (US), BMC Software (US), BlueCat (Canada), Veriflow (US), Entuity (UK).

