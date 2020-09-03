Global Network Engineering Service Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Geography.

Global Network Engineering Service Market was valued US$ 35.99 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Network Engineering Service Market is segmented by service type and organization size, vertical and geography. Based on the service type, network engineering service market is divided into network design network assignment and network transmission .By organization size, Network Engineering Service Market is categorised into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises . Vertical segment is classified into government, BFSI, healthcare, retail & consumer goods, telecom, information technology, manufacturing media & entertainment. Geographically, Network Engineering Service market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Technological improvements in the field of Information and Communications Technology are expected to drive the network engineering service market. Technology Willingness for competitive products and services, network speculation optimization, start of Internet of Things and growing demand for high speed and large network coverage are the driving the growth in the network engineering services market.

By vertical segment, telecom vertical segment is expected to hold large market share global network engineering service market. The telecom vertical accomplishes several mobile devices and broadband networks and technologies, such as video streaming and internet of things, which helps to transforming the overall communication infrastructure. Network engineering services in the telecom vertical supports to the network carriers in ensuring boosted communication performance.

Small & Medium Enterprises segment is expected to dominant the growth in the Global Network Engineering Service Market owing to the entry of small vendors in the network engineering services market. Network Engineering Service provided an opportunity for Small & Medium Enterprises to avail inexpensive solutions. Small & Medium Enterprises face resource crunch and necessitate methods to solve complexities in their business processes, which resulting in better cost optimization of their assets.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the network engineering services market. Speedy adoption of network engineering services owing to a strong and well-established economy makes the large market share in Network Engineering Service Market. The increasing ICT investments in North America is expected to boost the demand for network engineering services during the forecast period. North America has emerged as the large network engineering service market in terms of market size and large-scale implementations in the telecom industry.

Key players profiled and analysed in this report

Huawei, Juniper Networks, Accenture, Fujitsu, Dell, Ericsson, IBM, Cisco Systems, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, AVIAT NETWORKS.

Global Network Engineering Service Market, by Service Type

• Network Design

• Network Assignment

• Network Transmission

Global Network Engineering Service Market, by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Network Engineering Service Market, by Vertical

• Government

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Telecom

• Information Technology

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

Global Network Engineering Service Market, by Geographies

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Global Network Engineering Service Market

• Huawei

• Juniper Networks

• Accenture

• Fujitsu

• Dell

• Ericsson

• IBM

• Cisco Systems

• Tech Mahindra

• Mphasis

• AVIAT NETWORKS

