Global Network Monitoring Market- End User Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Offering, Bandwidth, Technology, End User and Region.

Global Network Monitoring Market size was valued at US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.67 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Network Monitoring market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Network Monitoring market.

Network monitoring is a system that continually monitors a computer network for slow or failing workings and that informs the network administrator via email, SMS or other alarms in case of outages or other trouble. Network monitoring is part of network management. A network monitoring system monitors the network for problems produced by overloaded or crashed servers, network connections or other devices. Commonly measured metrics are response time, availability and uptime, though both stability and reliability metrics are starting to increase popularity.

The major driving factors of the global Network Monitoring market are growing Need For robust network monitoring abilities to ensure smooth operations of mission-critical network infrastructure, increasing need to quickly resolve downtime concerns, rising demand For Continuous Monitoring because of growth in network complexities and security concerns and increasing demands highly reliable, and scalable network monitoring equipment.

Higher downtimes of network encountered by the service providers are one of the major concerns of the network monitoring system and availability of free network traffic tools which is now hampering the development of network monitoring market.

Global Network Monitoring Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24439

Optimizing business operations over network organization tools, primary opportunities in small and medium-sized enterprises and rising software-defined networking market are the major opportunity of global network monitoring market. The major challenges of this market are handling huge network performance data.

Ethernet segment holds the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the growth of data centers and a rise in the adoption of virtualization technology, increase the demand for network monitoring equipment with higher bandwidths. The relocation from low bandwidth to high bandwidth with Ethernet technology is not only economical but is also possible without any disruption.

Enterprise to hold the largest share of network monitoring market in forecast period owing to high technological progress across various enterprises have produced large volumes of data, also the difficulties within IT infrastructure inspire enterprises to adopt virtualization technology. Also increasing employee flexibility, rising adoption of approaches such as “bring your own device,” and increasing utilization of innovative Big Data solutions for operational data explosion influence the future requirements for network monitoring.

North America holds the largest market owing to the growing IT capacity requirements and increasing adoption of new data center technologies. The market in the US is anticipated to experience greater traction as a major number of organizations are likely to choose for cloud services to save their upfront cost of building new data centers for business continuity. The growing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, in APAC, are driving the establishment of data centers in the region.

Global Network Monitoring market, by Offering

• Equipment

• Solutions & Services

Global Network Monitoring Market, by Bandwidth

• 1 & 10 Gbps

• 40 Gbps

• 100 Gbps

Global Network Monitoring Market, by Technology

• Ethernet

• Fiber Optic

• InfiniBand

Global Network Monitoring Market, by End User

• Enterprises

• Telecommunications Industry

• Government Organizations

• Cloud Service Providers

• Others

Global Network Monitoring Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Network Monitoring market

• Gigamon

• Netscout

• Ixia

• Viavi

• Apcon

• Garland Technology

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Cisco

• Broadcom

• Big Switch Networks

• Zenoss

• Network Critical

• Corvil

• Calient

• Netgear

• Motadata

Global Network Monitoring Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24439

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business