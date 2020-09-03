Global Microserver Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Component, Processor, Application, End User and Region.

Global Microserver Market size is estimated to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2018 to US$ 68.3 Bn by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.



The micro-servers are positioned as a tool for edge and cloud computing workloads. Enterprise servers contribute to nearby 60% of the international server shipments, while hyper-scale server applications account for nearly 30%. The demand for micro-servers used in edge computing is expected to see significant growth in the forecast period owing to the construction of the data center & the implementation of 5G-technology. Such as, in December 2018, Cloud infrastructure provider Packet introduced edge microservers in Open19 racks, which was deployed through all of Packet’s cloud and edge facilities.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the lack of clarity about the workloads and the growth of virtualization could pose challenges for the microserver market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the microserver market globvally.

The report covers the segments in the microserver market such as component, processor, end user and application. Based on the application, cloud computing is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2026. The adoption of cloud for data storage has been observed across many enterprises around the globe, as the commercial data needs a large storage space, varying from large firms to SME’s. With the advent of IoT and big data analytics, there is an increasing amount of data being generated. Then, on-premise storage of these massive amounts of data becomes expensive, various enterprises have started moving their data to the cloud storage by selecting service providers, like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Region-wise, the APAC is increasing with the highest CAGR of XX% in the microservers market during 2019-2026 accounting for XX% of the total market share. The Asia Pacific includes large economies, such as China and Japan, with substantial penetration of data analytics and cloud computing. Furthermore, in China, XX% of the registered enterprises, being small and micro enterprises, are further acting as a driving force of economic growth. With the increasing labor cost and technology costs in these regions, SMEs are extensively relying on public cloud services for infrastructure automation.

The reports cover key developments in the microserver market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the Microserver Market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. In Aug 2019, HPE announced the acquisition of MapR’s business assets. This asset acquisition accelerates HPE’s Intelligent Data Platform capabilities and helps customers optimize workload solutions for mission-critical big-data workflows

Global Microserver Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/45100

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Microserver Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Microserver Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Microserver Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Microserver Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Microserver Market

Global Microserver Market, by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Operating System

Global Microserver Market, by Processor

• ARM Processor

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Processor

• Intel Processor

• Other

Global Microserver Market, by Application

• Data Centre

• Cloud Computing

Global Microserver Market, by End User

• Small Scale Enterprise

• Medium Scale Enterprise

• Large Scale Enterprise

Global Microserver Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Microserver Market

• IBM Corporation

• The Hewlett-Packard Company

• Dell

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Arm Holdings

• Tyan Computer Corporation

• Quanta Computer Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Global Microserver Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/45100

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business