Global Network Security Policy Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Solution, Enterprise Size, Deployment, Industry, and Geography

Global Network Security Policy Management Market was valued US$ 13.54 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Increasing number of attack instances especially in government and BFSI industries is a major reason for increasing demand for network security policy management solutions. The growing need for secure file transfer and stringent regulatory compliances are anticipated to further fuel the network security policy management market. Availability of network security policy management solutions on-demand via a SaaS model is expected to present significant opportunities for the network security policy management market. However, lack of awareness about cyber threats in some regions is a factor hindering the growth of market.

The network security policy management market based on component, solution, enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on a component, the network security policy management market is classified into software and services. In terms of the solution, the network security policy management market is categorized into security policy management, change management system and others.

On the basis of enterprise size, the network security policy management market is segregated into small & medium enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises. Based on industry, the network security policy management market is divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, energy and utilities, and others. In terms of deployment, the network security policy management market is segregated into cloud-based and on-premise.

In terms of deployment, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the network security policy management market over the forecast period. The global network security policy management market is currently driven by rising in the number and intensity of cyber-attacks.

On the basis of region, Global Network Security Policy Management Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of increasing adoption of cloud-based services, growing trend of industrial automation, and improving IT infrastructure.

Some of the key players in the global network security policy management market are Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

Scope of the Global Network Security Policy Management Market

Global Network Security Policy Management Market, by Component

• Software

• Services

Global Network Security Policy Management Market by Solution

• Security Policy Management

• Change Management System

• Others

Global Network Security Policy Management Market, by Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

Global Network Security Policy Management Market, by Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Network Security Policy Management Market, by Industry

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Global Network Security Policy Management Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Network Security Policy Management Market

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

• AlgoSec Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Forcepoint LLC

• FireMon, LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• IBM Corporation

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Sophos Ltd.

• Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

• HPE Development LP

