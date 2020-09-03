Global Network Transformation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Solutions, by Service, by Organization Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Global Network Transformation Market is expected to reach USD 174.4 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Network Transformation Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global network transformation market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The key driving factor for this market include rapid growth in adoption of BYOD policy, a rise in adoption of ITaaS and virtualization, and the collaboration among market players for the development and promotion of next-generation networking solutions.

The SDN and NFV sub-segments among the solutions segment is anticipated to lead the market share over the forecast period, and anticipated to dominate the segment over the forecast period this is majorly due to SDN transforms the Wide Area Network (WAN) design by decoupling the control and data planes, centralizing network intelligence, and abstracting applications from the underlying network infrastructure

Geographically, the Global Network Transformation Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly owing to the rapid development of the IT infrastructure and the adoption of new technologies, along with increased investments in large-scale infrastructure and R&D projects by vendors in the APAC region. Europe, MEA, and Latin America are also adopting network transformation solutions at a significant pace.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Network Transformation Market analysis and segmentation with respect to service component, solution, service, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Network Transformation Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Network Transformation Market.

Global Network Transformation Market

The major key players that influence the growth of Global Network Transformation Market includes:

• Juniper Networks

• Intel

• Ericsson

• IBM

• NEC

• PQ Solutions

• Accenture

• Infineon

• HUAWEI

• Fujitsu

• Cisco Systems

Key Target Audience:

• Network solution providers

• Technology consultants

• Mobile network operators

• Telecommunication providers

• Cloud service providers

• Third-party network testing service providers

• Enterprise data center professionals

• Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

• Consultancy firms and advisory firms

• IT suppliers

• Regulatory agencies

• Government

The Scope of the Global Network Transformation Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Network Transformation Market based on component, solution, service, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Network Transformation Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Network Transformation Market, by Component:

• Services

• Solutions

Global Network Transformation Market, by Solution:

• C-RAN

• 5G Networks

• SDN & NFV

• Network Automation

Global Network Transformation Market, by Services:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Global Network Transformation Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Network Transformation Market, by Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Telecom

• IT

• Media & EntertainmentOthers

Global Network Transformation Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

