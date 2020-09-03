Global Neural Network Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Software Type, Vertical, and Geography

Global Neural Network Software Market was valued US$ 9.01 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Global Neural Network Software Market Dynamics:

The major driver for neural network market growth is the increase in data archiving tools to organize the enormous amount of unorganized data generated from diverse end users. Moreover, there is the rise in demand for predicting solutions and higher adoption of digital technologies is another driving factor for neural network software market. An exponential rise in the volume of data, growing digitization, stringent regulations, and financial losses due to the increase in fraudulent practices are some fundamental factors responsible for increasing demand for predictive solutions. Nonetheless, due to the slow digitization rate across evolving economies and lack of technical expertise and operational challenges are the major restrictive factor for the neural network software market growth.

Global Neural Network Software Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. The Global Neural Network Software Market is segmented into software type, vertical, and region. In terms of software type, the global neural network software market is classified into data mining and archiving analytical software, optimization software, and visualization software. Based on vertical, the global neural network software market is categorized into BFSI, government & utilities, healthcare, oil & gas, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and retail & e-commerce. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Global Neural Network Software Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & country level.

In terms of software type, the market is dominated by analytical software segment, however, data mining and archiving software segment are estimated to witness the highest CAGR growth over the forecast period. Huge growth of unorganized and spatial data and need to classify this data to execute analytical and predictive operations is the primary reason for data mining and archiving software segment growth. Based on vertical, BFSI industry is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Increasing adoption of solutions in retail & e-commerce industry especially from Asian countries. Estimated growth of organized retail in upcoming years, especially from Chinese and Indian economies, is a key factor for the increasing adoption rate of neural network software solutions by retail & e-commerce players in the Asia Pacific. In terms of region, North America held the highest revenue share of the global neural network software market. In Europe, the highest revenue contributing countries contains the U.K., France, and Germany. The high adoption rate across the countries namely China, India, and Japan in the region are anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific neural network software market.

Some of the key players in the global neural network software market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Intel Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Afiniti, Alyuda Research, LLC, and Neural Technologies Limited.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Neural Network Software Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Neural Network Software Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Neural Network Software Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Neural Network Software Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Neural Network Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Neural Network Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Neural Network Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Neural Network Software Market

Global Neural Network Software Market, by Software Type

• Data Mining and Archiving

• Analytical Software

• Optimization Software

• Visualization Software

Global Neural Network Software Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Government & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Retail & E-commerce

Global Neural Network Software Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Neural Network Software Market

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• QUALCOMM Incorporated

• Afiniti

• Alyuda Research, LLC

• Neural Technologies Limited

• GMDH, LLC

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Neuralware

• Slagkryssaren Ab

• Starmind International Ag

• Swiftkey

• Ward Systems Group, Inc.

