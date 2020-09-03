Global IoT Chip Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Hardware, Application, and Geography.

Global IoT Chip Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 7.54 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the IoT chip market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the IoT chip market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

Global IoT Chip Market2

Internet of Things (IoT) is internetworking of physical and virtual objects, that enables physical and virtual devices to relate to each other through cloud technology in order to exchange data and information. With enhanced technological advancements and collecting dependence on technology, IoT concept is expected to have an encouraging future. Hardware components of IoT include a processor, sensor, connectivity IC, memory device and the logic device.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1633

The Internet of Things (IoT) can happen with the traditional processor, sensor and other hardware components, but several concerns, including low power requirements and wireless support, have driven the evolution of platforms designed for its applications. Additionally, accumulation investments in the IoT industry to develop new IoT-based products are expected to generate demand for more IoT chips. IoT chips are being used in numerous devices and applications of various industries. Applications of IoT chips include wearable devices, healthcare, consumer electronics, and several others. The key purpose to implement IoT enabled devices is to improve safety, comfort, and efficiency of work. IoT also helps in better decision making and as result of which increases productivity.

Majorly, growth in healthcare and automotive sector is directly driving the market of IOT Chip market globally. Growth in the new segment of the transportation and automotive domain is driving the demand; the new segment includes the addition of connected car product line which follows intelligent transportation system (ITS) with the advancement of the Internet on Thing (IOT) technology.

The retail industry is forecasted to reach the market of IOT while becoming the leading industry in IOT usage. The other key factors that lift the market growth of IOT Chip worldwide is its capacity to process and manage a massive amount of data which is generated by the devices or gadgets.

China is a major country driving the growth in the APAC region. China is developing its own individual and exciting IoT, combining its desirable economies of scale with innovative original devices and services that meet the specific needs of Chinese consumers and companies. China proves to offer economies of scale for IoT, which is unmatched by any other single country. Also, China has established an inter-agency council in 2013 to coordinate the government’s policy and action on IoT. Thus, China is a key force for the APAC region.

Key players operated in market includes Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Mediatek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, STMicroelectronics NV, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Telit Communications PLC, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Semtech Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd, AMD, Whiznets, Arduino, ARM Holdings PLC., Atmel Corporation, Electric Imp, Freescale Semiconductor, Nvidia, Renesas Electronics, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1633

Scope of Global IoT Chip Market:

Global IoT Chip Market, by Hardware:

• Memory Device

• Processor

• Sensor

• Connectivity IC

• Logic Device

Global IoT Chip Market, by Application:

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Wearable Devices

• Building Automation

• BFSI

• Automotive & Transportation

• Agriculture

• Oil & Gas

Global IoT Chip Market, Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global IoT Chip Market includes:

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Mediatek Inc.

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• STMicroelectronics NV

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• Silicon Laboratories Inc.

• Telit Communications PLC

• Nordic Semiconductor ASA

• Semtech Corporation

• Marvell Technology Group Ltd

• AMD

• Whiznets

• Arduino

• ARM Holdings PLC.

• Atmel Corporation

• Electric Imp

• Freescale Semiconductor

• Nvidia

• Renesas Electronics

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: IoT Chip Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IoT Chip Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global IoT Chip Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IoT Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe IoT Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IoT Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America IoT Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IoT Chip by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IoT Chip Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IoT Chip Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global IoT Chip Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of IoT Chip Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-iot-chip-market/1633/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com