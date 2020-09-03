Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Technology and Region.

Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market was US$ XX.XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR 11.42% during forecast period. The Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Magnetoencephalography (MEG) are the most frequently used techniques and are expected to drive the market growth and to reach US$ XX.XX Mn by 2027.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market Overview:

In the field of marketing a new term has introduced namely Neuromarketing, which uses medical technologies to study the brain’s responses to marketing stimuli. Marketing analysts take help of Neuromarketing to better measure a consumer’s preference and to learn why consumers make the decisions related to any product or service. For instance, as the verbal outcome to the question “Do you like this product?” may not always be the true response. This knowledge will help marketers to produce better products and services in effective way, where marketing campaigns are more attentive to aim directly at what consumer needs and demand.

In recent times, extensive growth has witnessed in the adoption of Neuromarketing solutions in the fields of marketing and market research. Development of technology has given rise to the new state of art devices in the Neuromarketing solutions market. Several sectors like, research, telecommunication, media and advertising industry are indulged at a large extent in exploring Neuromarketing solutions. The huge investments can be seen in advertising and research industry, which supplements the growth of Neuromarketing largely. Neuromarketing offers several benefits at the different stages of a product life cycle, such as, new product development, product packaging, product pricing and advertising. For support to advertisements and to take decision related to any product, major companies have started to invest in carrying out in house research using Neuromarketing, which is boosting the market growth. On other hand, expensive costing and mobility problems are the key restraining factors for the buyers of Neuromarketing solutions.

Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market Regional Analysis:

In terms of revenues North America stood as the leading contributor to the global Neuromarketing solutions market in 2019, generating US$ XX Mn. The major contribution was from the U.S. having a large pool of leading companies operating in this market, owing to which, the region is likely to remain dominant during the forecasted years with CAGR XX%. Europe is another emerging regional market for Neuromarketing solutions across the world. The increasing investments and the economic developments in the U.K. are responsible for driving the market growth in this region. Europe is expected to grow at CAGR XX% over the forecasted years. Besides, Asia Pacific is estimated to experience a massive rise at CAGR XX% for Neuromarketing solutions market in the forcasted period. In Asia Pacific emerging economies like China and India are anticipated to lead the market for Neuromarketing solutions. The report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis:

The Neuromarketing solutions market is segmented on the basis of technology and region. Among which the Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Magnetoencephalography (MEG) are the most frequently used techniques of Neuromarketing. The market for eye tracking solutions is split with a large number of players and the segment is anticipated to hold US$ XX Mn by 2027. All these techniques play an important role in different sectors and stages of advertising, research and R&D of any product or service. Besides, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Magnetoencephalography (MEG) are less commonly used for the purpose of market research. All the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market Competitive Landscape:

There are number of manufacturers in Neuromarketing solutions market, focusing mainly on designing and developing scalable and easy to use systems. The focus of players along with the high investment costs is estimated to drive the market growth in forecasted period. Effective product cost management offers an advantage in designing state of art Neuromarketing solutions which are available at economic cost to its end users. Incorrect application and improper usage of these solutions can affect adversely to the subject on whom the test is being performed. Thus, it is compulsory for the manufacturers of Neuromarketing solutions to fulfil the equipment standards and certification and strictly operate as per regulatory policies by the national and international governing bodies. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry and the position of each player in the market by region and by segment.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market Report:

Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market, By Technology

• Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

• Electroencephalography (EEG)

• Eye tracking

• Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

• Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Neuromarketing Solutions Market

• Tobii Technology

• iMotions, SensoMotoric Instruments

• LC Technologies

• SR Research

• ISCAN, Inc.

• Compumedics Limited

• Cadwell Industries Inc.

• EB Neuro S.p.A

