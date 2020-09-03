Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Deployment Platform, Services, Application, and Region.

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 18 % during a forecast period.

Digital transformation in the Oil and Gas industry is expected to unlock approximately US$ XX Bn value for the industry. Big data and analytics are assisting companies in analyzing large quantities of structured and unstructured data from different sources and creating real-time insights.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increase in demand from refineries for petroleum products is expected to drive the oil and gas analytics market during the forecast period. Some of the many prominent oil & gas key players are adopting digital technologies to enhance their productivity and reduce costs and also focus to fulfill the increasing need for fossil fuels. The adoption of analytic tools is expected to increase production efficiency by 6% to 8%, which will stimulate the oil and gas analytics industry size US$ XX Mn. Also, the implementation of strict operational safety norms by the government is expected to boost market growth. Oil and Gas Analytics solution offers the sophistication of platforms and mobility, surveillance, connectivity and storage technologies with the capability to process and analyse data rapidly and also helps to enhance agility and support real-time decision making and execution.

The upstream application in the oil and gas analytics industry was valued at US$ XX Bn by 2019 and is projected to register a noticeable growth rate of more than XX % during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to factors like rising in the prevalence of unconventional and offshore drilling activities. Many of the Oil and Gas key players are focusing on the implementation of the analytics tools to find out real-time data at minimized cost and adoption of the digital technologies with a focus on better understanding a reservoir’s resource and production potential.

Currently, Oil and gas key players are preferring cloud as a powerful enabler, which helps to increase the lifespan, uptime, and reliability of plant and infrastructure and increases returns. These players are implementing professional, cloud-based, and integration analytics services to find real-time information. Among these, the cloud-based services are expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Being one of the critical sectors, the oil and gas industry, analytics solutions comes with huge potential applications for surveying, planning or facility management, and creating a security framework. High investments in start-ups for AI implementation is expected to drive the growth in the market.

Some of the factors like cheap sensors, widening connectivity and computing power are driving the data collection by Oil and Gas companies. The modern offshore drilling platforms have nearly about the 80,000 sensors, which are expected to generate approximately 15 petabytes of data. The data interpretation is in enormous demand.

By region, the North America region held the dominant position in the oil and gas analytics market and is projected to continue its dominant position in the global oil and gas analytics market. The U.S. contributes the majority of share in the market because of the high process rate of oil and gas exploration and production. The region is a major enabler of analytics implementation. The rapid increase in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and shale gas in the region is driving the growth in the market. The United States is expected to increase liquid hydrocarbon production with the help of shale oil, development of deep-water shelf, and growth in NGL production.

The oil and gas companies are concentrating on the reengineering their production strategies and operational models to transform their businesses. Multiple analytics and software start-ups have upraised funding to increase energy production. With the strategic use of analytics, oil and gas key players are achieving high degrees of confidence, which is required to make ground-breaking, profitable decisions. Huge corporations are striving to introduce technological advancements to improve their production efficiency and performance. For instance, Deloitte has developed novel oil and gas analytics solutions, which work much faster over conventional solutions and supports data flow architecture.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market, By Deployment Platform

• On-Premise

• Hosted

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market, By Application

• Upstream

Exploration and Drilling Analytics

Production Planning and Forecasting Analytics

Field Surveillance and Monitoring Analytics

Equipment Maintenance Management Analytics

Workforce Management Analytics

Asset Performance Analytics

• Midstream

Fleet Analytics

Pipeline SCADA Analytics

Storage Optimization Analytics

• Downstream

Pricing Analytics

Commodity Trading Analytics

Refining Analytics

Demand Forecasting Analytics

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market, By Services

• Professional Services

• Integration Services

• Cloud Services

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market

• Royal Dutch Shell

• ExxonMobil

• BP

• Chevron

• Rosneft

• Equinor

• Ubiterra

• Skynet Labs

• Dark Vision

• OAG Analytics

• Quantico Energy Solutions

• Aptomar

• Repsol

• Total

• ConocoPhillips

• WellAware Holdings

• Tachyus

• Seven Lakes Technologies

• Rebellion Photonics

• Runtitle

• Tibco Software

