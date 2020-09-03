Global OKR Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Organization Size and Region.

Global OKR Software Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Objectives and Key Results (OKR) is a popular management strategy for aim setting within organizations. The growing need for improvement, modernizing, and maintaining transparency in business operations are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global OKR software market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing adoption of OKR solutions in order to improve sales operations, because of its advantages like resource management, maintaining transparency in team management, and enterprise performance management is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the global OKR software market over the forecast period. Such as, Zenefits offers cloud-based human resource information system to their clients – Fireclay Tile, League Network, and EnviroSMART in order to increase performance and efficiency of the business.

However, lack of awareness and knowledge regarding OKR software among small and medium-sized enterprises is a key factor expected to hinder the growth of the global OKR software market throughout the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period, because of increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and growing demand for real-time data analysis across various end-use industries.

In terms of vertical segment, the BFSI segment is likely to witness significant growth in the OKR software market over the forecast period. This is owing to its ability to store real-time data of employees and connect employees to business in order to increase the business process and achieve targets.

North America is projected to dominate the global OKR software market in terms of revenue over the forecast period followed by APAC, because of the presence of major players and increasing demand for automating business process across various countries in the region. In the Asia Pacific, the highest growth can be attributed to many factors which include rapid digitalization, adoption of advanced technologies, economic developments, and heavy investment by technology service providers.

The key development in OKR software market, Atiim Inc. introduced its simple, yet powerful software to bring the entire OKR lifecycle into one system. The goals platform developed by Atiim is embedded in Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) and it helps high-performance companies and teams set clear objectives, increase internal alignment, focus on what truly matters, and ultimately achieve better results in 2015.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global OKR Software Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global OKR Software Market.

Scope of the Global OKR Software Market

Global OKR Software Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global OKR Software Market, by Deployment Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Global OKR Software Market, by Organization Size

• SME’s

• Large Enterprises

Global OKR Software Market, by Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail and e-Commerce

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global OKR Software Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players including in Global OKR Software Market

• dapulse

• SpiraLinks

• Wrike

• BetterWorks

• Uppercase

• Gtmhub

• Khorus

• Alliance Enterprises

• Atiim

• Aha! Labs Inc,

• BirdDogHR

• Javelo SASU

• PeopleFluentInc

• Perdoo GmbH

• Qilo Technologies

• Quantum Workplace Inc

• TrakstarInc

• Workteam

