Global Online Event Ticketing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Platform, Event, and Geography

Global online event ticketing market was valued US$ 47.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 68.03 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.73% during a forecast period.

Global Online Event Ticketing Market by PlatformRise in disposable income of consumers, particularly in increasing nations is expected to significantly enhance to market development. Moreover, rising adoption of smartphones and PCs, Growing penetration of internet and broadband services, increasing focus on the paperless transaction are boosting the global online event ticketing market. However, lack of price observation and hesitation over ticket prices is hindering the market growth.

Mobile booking is seeming as a simpler task compared to traditional online booking via computers. Mobile devices have added popularity as the preferred device for purchasing tickets, which can be mostly attributed to declining prices of internet packs. Software developers are coming up with user-friendly interfaces and frequent updates to improve the user experience.

Growing viewership of sports has accordingly boosted online ticket sales for sporting events. Prominent sports events such as the NFL, the Olympics Games, the FIFA World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup, and the PL have a massive fan following. There is strong competition among online ticket providers to save the rights for selling these tickets from concerned parent bodies.

North America is projected to the largest market share over the forecast period owing to higher per capita income and augmented proliferation of the internet in countries such as U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is expected to witness major growth over the upcoming years owing to the greater presence of a tech-savvy population in the country with increasing disposable incomes.

Some of the key players in the global online event ticketing market Razorgato, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Tickpick, Fandango, AOL Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, Fandango, Movietickets.com, Big Cinemas, Cinemark Holdings Inc., Eventbrite, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., BookMyShow.com, Vue Entertainment, Mtime, Kyazoonga, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Inox Leisure Ltd., EasyMovies, Ticketplease, and VOX Cinemas.

Scope of the Global Online Event Ticketing Market

Global Online Event Ticketing Market by Platform

• Desktop

• Mobile

Global Online Event Ticketing Market by Event

• Sports

• Music & Other Live Shows

• Movies

Global Online Event Ticketing Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Online Event Ticketing Market

• Razorgato

• StubHub

• Ticketmaster

• Tickpick

• Fandango

• AOL Inc.

• Atom Tickets LLC

• Fandango

• Movietickets.com

• Big Cinemas

• Cinemark Holdings Inc.

• Eventbrite

• Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

• BookMyShow.com

• Vue Entertainment

• Mtime

• Kyazoonga

• Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

• Inox Leisure Ltd.

• EasyMovies

• Ticketplease

• VOX Cinemas

