Global Sustained Release Coatings Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Polymer Material Type, Substrate, Application and Region.

Global Sustained Release Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.1 % during forecast period.

An increasing number of patent expirations and soaring need for pediatric and geriatric dosage forms are providing a boost to the growth of the market. Growing awareness regarding added benefits providing by sustained release formulations is also stimulating the growth of the market. Sustained-release formulations expressively reduce dosage frequency and improve patient compliance.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However high cost and alcohol dose dumping are projected to hamper the growth of sustained release coating market. Similarly, an increase in advancement in technology and increasing support from the government may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market key players soon.

In Vitro segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The market in the In Vitro application is driven by the continuous spending of the pharmaceutical companies in their R&D. The In Vitro application areas are pharmaceutical companies’ R&D domain, government laboratories, contract research organizations, and various private research organizations. Ethyl & methylcellulose and PEG are the major polymer type materials, which are used generally for In Vitro applications.

North America is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the global sustained release coatings market on account of the early adoption of technological advancements like the modernization of industry with advancements and innovation targeting a fuel-global economy. The USA and Canada market is held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to show its dominance over the forecast years, in terms of revenue and demand. The market growth is majorly driven by technological advancement, microencapsulated tablets, capsules, and pills which are enhanced in upcoming years. Europe region will play significant roles in the global market owing to growing demand and matured economies in the region.

Recent developments in the Global Sustained Release Coatings Market: In April 2019, DuPont Nutrition & Bioscience announced that they are going to increase their CR Alliance products with the addition of Aquacoat range of modified release products. Colorcon and DuPont main goal is to meet the need of their customer so that they can provide better solutions to their consumers.

In March 2016, Evonik announced the launch of EUDRATEC ADD which is particularly designed to provide alcohol-resistant oral drug products along with delayed or sustained release profiles. This new technology will make new EUDRAGIT product and services and will be available in all the formulations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Sustained Release Coatings Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Sustained Release Coatings Market.

Scope of the Global Sustained Release Coatings Market

Global Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Polymer Material Type

• Ethyl & Methyl Cellulose

• Polyvinyl & Cellulose Acetate

• Methacrylic Acid

• Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

• Others

Global Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Substrate

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Pills

Global Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Application

• In Vitro

• In Vivo

Global Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Sustained Release Coatings Market

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• AstraZeneca

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Allergan plc

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Mayne Pharma Group Limited

• Depomed, Inc.

• Coating Place, Inc.

• Corium International, Inc.

• Orbis Biosciences, Inc.

• Capsugel

• Aradigm Corporation

• Alkermes plc

