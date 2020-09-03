Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Caliber, End-use, and Region.

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Ammunition designs have evolved thanks to development in type, material and quality. Majority of modern small arms use holders as ammunition. Growing military spending, number of occurrences of cross-border conflicts, and terrorist activities across the globe are factors expected to lift the global small-caliber ammunition market in the forecast time period.

Moreover, the sales of different small-caliber weapons are rising such as pistols, assault rifles, machine guns, and light machine guns, worldwide, is estimated to supplement the demand for small caliber ammunition throughout the forecast period.

At present, the small-caliber ammunition market has observed the occurrence of manufacturers with small calibers of different sizes used in commercial as well as military applications. Also, the rising concern of people in activities such as hunting & shooting, and growing concerns about personal defense, are the major factors expected to drive the market for small-caliber ammunition throughout the forecast period.

Then again, companies are required to comply with rules & regulations imposed by several departments, such as the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and Department of Commerce. Violation of any law can lead to heavy penalties and can cause barricades in doing business. This restraint is likely to have an intermediate influence on the global small-caliber ammunition market in the forecast period.

Based on the type, the market for global small-caliber ammunition has been isolated into full metal jacket ammunition, tracer ammunition, incendiary ammunition, armor-piercing ammunition, and others. Among type, full metal jacket ammunition held the dominant segment of the global small-caliber ammunition market in 2018 and expected to hold steady market growth during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the leading share of XX% of the global small caliber ammunition market during the forecast period, because of the primary adoption of small-caliber ammunition in the region.

The increase in the adoption of different small-caliber ammunition for several military and defense applications is a developing trend in the Asia Pacific. China and India are expected to be a main contributor to the small-caliber ammunition market in the region during the estimated years. The increasing use of small-caliber ammunition for civil and defense purposes is expected to drive the small-caliber ammunition market because of the easy obtainability and ease of use of small-caliber ammunition in applications ranging from sports, hunting, and military purposes during the course of the forecast period.

As well, South America and the Middle East & Africa hold a minor market share respectively. However, these regions are expected to deliver worthwhile opportunities to the small-caliber ammunition market in the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market, By Type

• Full Metal Jacket Ammunition (FMJ)

• Tracer Ammunition

• Incendiary Ammunition

• Armor Piercing Ammunition

• Other Ammunition

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market, By Caliber

• Below 7 mm

• 7-9 mm

• 9-12 mm

• 12-14 mm

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market, By End-use

• Commercial

• Military

• Law Enforcement

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market

• Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos

• Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Hornady Manufacturing Company, Inc.

• Nammo A.S.

• Nexter Group

• Orbital ATK, Inc.

• Prvi Partizan A.D.

• Rheinmetall Defence

• RUAG Holding A.G.

• BAE Systems

