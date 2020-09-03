Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Platform, Service, End-User, Application and Region.

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at 53% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the online on-demand home services market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period. Online on-demand home services companies are given that home services using innovative ways. Various investors have also started investing in on-demand companies, and this is driving the online on-demand home services market globally. Improved mobile technologies and advances in connectivity have given growth to on-demand home services start-ups. The vendors in the market are launching on-demand services like home tuition, packing and moving, and spa and beauty services to attract new customers and acquire more market share.

Digital marketing trend and customer engagement on social media platforms is one of the major trends being witnessed in the online on-demand home services market 2019-2026. Product and service visibility is considered one of the major factors in the marketing strategy implemented by online on-demand home service providers.

The report on the global online on-demand home services market covers segments such as platform, service, end-user, and application. Based on end-user, the family segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. As most of the home and family services stand under this section and provide several services. Such as, family services contain child-minding, childcare outside the home, transport assistance for children, home lessons, school help, and IT and administrative assistance.

North America accounted for the largest online on-demand home services market share in 2018. This region will witness an upsurge in its market share and remain the market leader throughout the forecast period. In Mexico, Uber Technologies, Inc is the market leader in passenger transportation services that provides convenient door-to-door trips for those who either punctually or regularly require such services. Taxi rides or journey can be simplified through app-based platforms, which are referred to as taxi app-based platforms.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the online on-demand home services market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, revenue and contact information. Amazon.com is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through many regional and internationally-focused websites like amazon.com, amazon.ca, and amazon.com.mx. The company proposals various services such as house cleaning, deep cleaning, handyman services, carpet cleaning, lawn mowing, TV wall mounting, gutter cleaning, moving cleaning, and window cleaning and others.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market, By Platform

• Online website

• Mobile applications

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market, By Service

• Domestic services

o House cleaning & repair services

o Personal care

o Babysitting

o Pet care

o Others

• Online Shopping

o Food Delivery

o Grocery

o Consumer electronics

o Apparels

o Others

• Transportation

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market , By End-User

• Family

• Professionals

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market, by Application

• Food

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Beauty

• Home Welfare

• Others

Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Online On-Demand Home Services Market

• Amazon.com.

• ANGI Homeservices.

• Helpling.

• TaskRabbit.

• CLEANLY

• AskForTask

• Airtasker

• Zaarly

• ServiceWhale

• Hello Alfred

• Paintzen

• SERVIZ

• Helpling

• Laurel & Wolf

• Taskbob

• TaskEasy

• Handy

• MyClean

