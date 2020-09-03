Global Online Video Platform Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, End User, and Geography

Global Online Video Platform Market was valued US$ 856.52 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Online video platform is mainly used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of the video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner. It is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising scope for live streaming of videos which drives the demand for the online video platform market. Growing popularity of the online video over the traditional video consumption, owing to its several benefits are estimated to boost the market growth. The convenience to watch what the consumers want as per their schedule is an important factor for the growth of online video viewing.

Availability of open-source and free online video platform are hindering growth of the market. Moreover, increasing popularity of user-generated content websites such as YouTube or social networking site for hosting the videos for free is estimated to restrain the growth of the market.

Video content management segment has led the online video platform market. It is software that enables an organization to centralize, manage, and deliver video online. Many organizations already have internal systems and networks that they use for storing other files, which they assume will also work for video content.

Based on regional segment, the global Online Video Platform market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the XX% market share in global online video platform market owing to their established economy, high internet rate, and huge sale of smart devices. The Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for consumer electronics, and online service companies are continuously expanding their business. Also, Europe is prominent regions in terms of volume. The market in Latin America is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the online video platform market are Brightcove, Kaltura, Ooyala, Comcast Technology Solutions, YouTube, Endavo, MediaCore, Pixability, SpotXchange, VideoBloom, MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Comcast Technology Solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Online Video Platform Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Online Video Platform Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Online Video Platform Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Online Video Platform Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Global Online Video Platform Market

Global Online Video Platform Market by Type

• Video Analytics

• Video Content Delivery Network

• Video Content Management

• Mobile Video

• Live Streaming

• Others

Global Online Video Platform Market by Application

• Video Sharing

• Commercial Video Platform

• Media & entertainment

• E-learnings

• Others

Global Online Video Platform Market by End User

• Individual

• Content Creator

• Brand & Enterprises

Global Online Video Platform Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Online Video Platform Market

