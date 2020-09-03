Global Operational Analytics Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global Operational Analytics Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 22.4 Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Operational analytics is the interpretation of many disciplines that support the seamless flow from first analytic discovery to embedding predictive analytics into business applications, machines and operations. Operational analytics emphases on improving existing operations that involve the use of several data aggregation and data mining tools to get more transparent information for business planning.

Operational analytics is rapidly developing with the transition from traditional business models to advanced BI and analytics techniques. The use of big data is helping organizations to drive in a smarter manner and data-driven. Also, operational analytics aids better decision making for the steady growth of businesses across end-use industries, with well-structured data processing, streaming business applications, for example, customer relationship management (CRM) and real-time information system.

The change in the organizational structure additional poses a threat to the growth of the global operational analytics market share. Lack of skilled workers and high initial investment are the factors hindering the global market growth. The absence of governmental in capability and support to handle third-party data sources will challenge the industry demand. The report covers all the dynamics, technologies and trends playing a major role in the growth of the operational analytics market over the forecast period.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the operational analytics market size. Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. It analyzes and forecasts data types to improve manufacturing and supply chain and use pre-built data solutions to improve manufacturing and quality processes. This enhances the proficiency of the product throughout its lifecycle and offers improved products at reduced costs.

North America operational analytics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is because of early adoption of emerging technologies like advanced analytics, big data analytics, and others. Also a majority of players proposing operational analytics solution are from this region. High established economies such as Canada, U.S, and others, invest higher share on R&D of technologies for instance analytics and big data which drive the growth of operational analytics market in North America.

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global operational analytics market. In Oct 2017, Vodafone Australia, a worldwide telecom operator, signed an agreement with Splunk Company to centralize and automate their IT monitoring and event management system. The contract offers ML capabilities to IT operation system of Vodafone which aids to overcome the issues related to analysis and data correlation of massive volume of data generated.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Operational Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Operational Analytics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Operational Analytics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Operational Analytics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Operational Analytics Market

Global Operational Analytics Market, by Component

• Software

• Services

Global Operational Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Global Operational Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Energy & Utilities

• Government & Defense

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Others (Education, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, etc.)

Global Operational Analytics Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in the Global Operational Analytics Market

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAS Institute, Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• SAP SE

• Alteryx, Inc.

• Cloudera, Inc.

• Bentley Systems, Inc.

• Splunk, Inc.

