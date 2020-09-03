OSS BSS System and Platform Market : by Type, by Application and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market was valued US$ 31.XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 11.XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market introduction:

OSS stands for Operations Support Systems, the purpose of the OSS is to look out the maintenance of the network, whereas BSS stands for Business Support Systems, these systems are typically enable the operator to define the billing parameters, rate plans & associated logic, customer schemes, etc. The distinction highlights a separation of concerns between maintaining network operations and the business around which that network is built. The global operation support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) system market is valued US$ 31.XX Bn and is expected to witness the lucrative growth and reach at US$ XX.XX Bn by the forecast period with CAGR of 11.XX%.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing Adoption of Convergent Billing Systems boost the Demand for OSS BSS Solutions. Telecom sector is growing at a rapid pace with advancement in technologies and drastically increasing attraction towards telecommunication around the globe. Hence, communication service providers are focusing on development in the telecommunications sector and have been offering services such as voice, data, internet, video, multimedia, and mobile commerce.

Customers generally prefer to purchase these services from the same operator and prefer to be charged in single invoice. Convergent billing offers customer an organized view of all prepaid and postpaid services availed in one invoive. OSS/BSS has significant role in the development of a convergent billing system and the growing demand for convergent billing drives the global market.

Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market Dynamics:

TM Forum is a global industry association for service providers and their suppliers in the telecommunications industry. OSS BSS systems face a number of challenges, such as longer process cycles, security issues, maintaining confidential data and low data accuracy. In order to overcome these barriers, the TM Forum has introduced the New Generation Operations System (NGOSS), now known as TM Forum Frameworx, which provides direction for stakeholders like, service providers, system integrators, and equipment providers. This initiative is anticipated to serve as a major opportunity for players in the OSS BSS system and platform market.

The spread & utilization of OSS/BSS system has disturbed due to the absence of standard policies and guidelines. In many developing countries there are unfavorable regulatory scenario which has made huge delayed in the deployment of the OSS/BSS system. The instance of this is largely observed in region Asia Pacific, particularly in countries like India & Korea. Nevertheless, the scenario is expected to transform by the forthcoming standardization and regulatory, which is expected to minimize the impact of this restraint in the forecast period.

The Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market.

Increased Implementation of OSS BSS Systems and Platforms in North America is driving the market in this region:

North America dominated the OSS BSS Systems market with the highest number of implementation for OSS BSS systems and platforms, occupying market nearly 40% in 2019. The OSS BSS system and platform market in North America is mainly driven by the increasing demand for solutions related to service assurance, revenue management, and customer management.

The major contribution to the market growth is rising presence of telecom providers and mobile network operators in this region. In order to sustain the consumer base and market position, differentiation at the level of services has become critical for network operators in North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific, is anticipated to witness the rapid growth by the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 1X.X6% from 2020 to 2027.

Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region.

The global BSS holds the share in the market with a 4X.XX% share in 2019. Whereas OSS followed closely behind with a 4X.XX% share in same year. The service assurance, sub segment of OSS market, is expected to exhibit a strong growth rate of CAGR XX.XX% during the forecast period. With respect to the BSS market, customer management will be developed as the leading sub-segment, where revenue management is also expected to witness the strong growth rate of CAGR XX.XX%.

Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market by Type

• Operation Support Systems (OSS)

o Network Design

o Network Monitoring

o Service Fulfillment

o Service Assurance

• Business Support System (BSS)

o Customer Management

o Revenue Management

o Product Management

o Order Management

• Service Delivery Platform

Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market by Applications

• Communication Industry

• Retail Industry

• Media and Entertainment Industry

• Banks and Financial Institutes

• Other

Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market, analyzed in the report are:

• Ericsson

• Subex

• Huawei

• Creospan

• Xoriant

• CSG

• Samsung Electronics

• Amdocs

The OSS BSS system and platform market is vastly fragmented around the globe and there is intense competition in the industry owing to low entry barriers but the top five players held approximately 40% of the market in 2019. Focus of leading players in market is to expand their OSS/BSS businesses in emerging economies, the major players are – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Amdocs Ltd., Accenture Plc, Hewlett-Packard Company, and Nokia Siemens.

In order to withstand in this highly competitive environment, most companies as well as new & small entrants, are targeting for long-term alliances with MNOs. Companies are also offering comprehensive OSS and BSS solutions along with service delivery platforms, on contractual basis or as outsourcing to gain a competitive advantage over their corresponds.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market make the report investor’s guide.

