Global OTA Testing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ By Offering (Hardware, and Services), Technology (5g, Lte, Umts, Gsm, and Cdma), Applications (Telecommunication & Consumer Devices, Automotive and Smart City, Industrial), Type (Cellular OTA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Others) and Geography

Global OTA Testing Market is expected to reach USD 2.34 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The Global OTA Testing Market based on technology the 5G segment is propelling the market growth. The increasing need for new equipment and services will boost the growth of the Global OTA Testing Market for 5G technologies. The growing need for apprising the OTA equipment and providing complex services for 5G will play a vital role in the development and validation of 5G, from R&D through conformance test, installation, manufacturing and maintenance. Based on applications, the telecommunication and consumer devices segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the overall Global OTA Testing Market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising adoption of LTE technologies in consumer devices such as tablets, smartphones and USB hotspots among others. The growing demand for connected cars and smart solutions and autonomous cars is a major factor that driving the growth of Global OTA Testing Market across automotive and transportation.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geographically, the Global OTA Testing Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to hold the largest market share of the market during the forecast period. The countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and India are investing in the implementation of IoT and M2M communication in infrastructure which can be drive growth of the Global OTA Testing Market in this region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this Global OTA Testing Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global OTA Testing Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the offering, technology, applications, type and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global OTA Testing Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The Global OTA Testing Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the Global OTA Testing Market . KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for Global OTA Testing Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global OTA Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global OTA Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global OTA Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global OTA Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global OTA Testing Market Are:

• Intertek

• Bureau Veritas

• Anritsu

• Keysight

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Eurofins

• UL

• MVG

• SGS

• Cetecom

• ETS Lindgren

• Electromagnetic Test, Inc.

• Testilabs

• Octoscope, Inc.

• Verkotan

• Spirent Communications

• Bluflux, LLC

• Element Materials Technology

• National Technical Systems

Key Target Audience:

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (application or electronic Offering manufacturers)

• Telecom Service Providers

• ODM and OEM technology solution providers

• Small and large technology centers

• OTA test equipment companies

• Research institutes or organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

• Broadcast forums, alliances, and associations

• Software companies providing solutions in various industries that use OTA testing

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global OTA Testing Market based on Offering, animal type, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global OTA Testing Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global OTA Testing Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Services

Global OTA Testing Market, By Technology:

• 5G

• LTE

• UMTS

• GSM

• CDMA

Global OTA Testing Market, By Type:

• Cellular OTA

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Others

Global OTA Testing Market, By Application:

• Telecommunication and Consumer Devices

• Mobile Phones

• Laptops, Notebooks, And Tablets

• Data Card and Modems

• Automotive & Transportation

• Intelligent Transportation System

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Smart City

• Industrial

• Others

Global OTA Testing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

