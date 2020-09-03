Global Outbound Telemarketing Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9 % during a forecast period.

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market, By Region

The Outbound Telemarketing solution offers direct human interaction in the outbound telemarketing market and delivers some advantages like low cost of communication, strengthening of customer base, and building of goodwill and public image. The Outbound Telemarketing strategies contain the process such as lead generation, sales chips and closing the sales.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market, Dynamics:

In this era of digital communication, Outbound Telemarketing is offering a holistic approach to marketing strategy. Telemarketing gives small business owners a quick and cost-effective method of identifying and contacting via call for the purpose of the selling a product or service. The cost effective and the direct sales marketing in outbound telemarketing is one of the key drivers in the market growth. An introduction of the technological advancements in telemarketing software and higher conversion rates are expected to boost the market growth.

However, legal restriction on telemarketing is expected to limit the growth in the global outbound telemarketing market. For instance, In the United states, many consumers are placing their numbers on “do not call lists”. As a business, it is against the law to make a sales call to them unless having a current business relationship is expected to limit the global outbound telemarketing market growth.

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market, Segment Analysis:

The Business to Consumer Segment is expected to contribute significant share in the global outbound telemarketing market. Business to consumer is the process of the contact consumers to sell products and services, and understand the feedback of a client for a product or service. Business to consumer helps in reducing operational costs and offers more opportunities for sales and marketing in numerous industries.

The IT and telecom sector is expected to contribute maximum share in the outbound telemarketing market. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the buyers across sectors such as IT and telecom. They have increased their focus toward enhancing their customer services related to connectivity and quality of their services. In addition, outbound telemarketing service providers are adopting technologies like desktop agents and speech analysts to optimize the productivity of their workforce and deliver value-added services like database scrubbing and post-call analytics.

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market, Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the high expenditure on outbound telemarketing services in the region. An increase in telemarketing outsourcing among buyers and the availability of low-cost talent pool are expected to boost the market growth. In addition, the rise in the penetration of the smartphone is creating a demand for the outbound telemarketing services during the forecast period.

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market, Competitive Analysis:

The marketers are looking forward ways to connect their consumer and increase the brand equity. The outbound telemarketing service providers are focusing on delivering customized telemarketing solutions which is expected to increase the scope of adoption of outbound services across all the sectors. The gradual shift from traditional telemarketing services to omnichannel marketing strategies are helping to the service providers to increase their customer retention rate that is driving the growth in the global outbound telemarketing market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Outbound Telemarketing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Outbound Telemarketing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Outbound Telemarketing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Outbound Telemarketing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Outbound Telemarketing Market

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market, By Type

• Business to Business

• Business to consumer

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market, By Application

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Others (Manufacturing, Healthcare and others)

Global Outbound Telemarketing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Outbound Telemarketing Market

• Teletech Holding Inc.

• Atento S.A.

• Concetrix Corporation

• Alorica Inc.

• Arvato AG

• Marketone International LLP

• Teleperformance Group Inc.

• Convergys corporation

• Marketmakes Inc.

• OnBRand24 Inc.

• Telecontact Resource services

• Virtual Sales

• Concentrix

