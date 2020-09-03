Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT) : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Content Type, Platform, Deployment, Revenue Model, Services, Application, and Region

Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT) was valued US$ 26.03 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The market is driven by the growing penetration of mobile computing devices. Similarly, the implementation of AI by OTT service providers is expected to further boost the growth of the over the top (OTT) market globally. Mobile computing devices for instance smartphones, laptops, and tablets have become a prominent choice for accessing OTT content. Along with accessing services like VoIP and text and images, mobile computing devices are becoming the preferred choice for accessing audio and video content done OTT Platforms. Additionally, these apps also record the personal information of users, which aids vendors to retain the customer through targeted advertising.

The report covers the segments in the OTT market such as content type, platform, deployment, revenue model, services, and application. Based on the platform, the smartphone segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market in 2018 in terms of revenue. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By content type, the video segment is expected to register the highest CAGR XX% during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment accounted for the largest XX% share in 2018, holding more than one-third of the total share. The report offers a wide analysis of other segments including audio/VoIP, communication, games, and others.

North America is estimated to the largest share of the market over the top (OTT) services in the forecast period due to rising platforms of OTP in this region and increasing penetration of high-speed internet & usage of smartphones. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026, because of plans of bundling OTT services with data plans by telecommunication providers in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Over the Top Services Market (OTT) make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Over the Top Services Market (OTT):

Global Over the Top Services Market, (OTT), by Content Type

• Video

• Voice over IP

• Text & image

Global Over the Top Services Market, (OTT), by Platform

• Smart device

• Personal computers

• Gaming consoles

Global Over the Top Services Market, (OTT), by Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud

Global Over the Top Services Market, (OTT), by Revenue Model

• Subscription

• Procurement

• Rental

• Advertisement

Global Over the Top Services Market, (OTT), by Services

• Consulting

• Installation

• Maintenance

Global Over the Top Services Market, (OTT), by Application

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Education

• Media & entertainment

• Government

• Others

Global Over the Top Services Market, (OTT), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Key Players, Over the Top Services Market (OTT):

• Microsoft Corporation

• Apple

• Inc.

• Yahoo

• Facebook

• Netflix

• Limelight Networks

• Amazon Inc.

• Dropbox

• Google

• LinkedIn Corporation

• Evernote Corporation

• Hulu

• LLC

• Rakuten

• Electronic Instruments Co.

• YouTube

