Global Passenger Information System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Solution, Mode of Transportation, and Geography

Global Passenger Information System Market was valued US$ 16.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Passenger information system market is a communication link between a transport agency and passengers. It empowers to deliver information related to real-time vehicle location & status updates, timely announcements, and schedule of the journey. Advancements in the telecommunication sector to enable faster data transfer capabilities, increasing IoT adoption in transportation sector, growing urbanization coupled with rising traffic in public transits, and increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems are the major factors for the growth of the market. High cost associated with implementation, managing the passenger information and technical limitation are some of the factors restraining the market growth. Additionally, lack of awareness, use of legacy systems, and poor internet connectivity in the underdeveloped nations limit the deployment and usage of passenger information systems, which is the major challenge for passenger information systems. Increasing adoption of cloud and big data technologies is expected to provide good opportunities for the market growth. Railway segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to rising the traveling comfort for passengers, by giving them real-time information. Passenger information mobile applications allow passengers to look at availability of transportation medium by which he or she prefers to travel. Passenger information system, empowers its user with safety majors, makes their travelling management simple, improves efficiency & time savings is boosting the passenger information mobile applications segment.

North America is the largest share of global passenger information system market owing to technological advancement and developed network architecture. However, the Asia Pacific and South America are estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the growing population and increased per capita income. The Global Passenger Information System Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Passenger Information System Market dynamics. The Global Passenger Information System Market size was valued at US$ XX.XX million in 2018, and is projected to reach US$ XX.XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX.XX during forecast period.

Key players in global passenger information system market are Alstom, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Teleste Corporation, Thales, Advantech Co., Ltd, Huawei Technologies, Cisco, TE Connectivity, and Toshiba Corporation.

Global Passenger Information System Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Passenger Information System Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Passenger Information System Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Passenger Information System Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Passenger Information System Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Passenger Information System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Passenger Information System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Passenger Information System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Passenger Information System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Passenger Information System Market

Global Passenger Information System Market by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Passenger Information System Market by Solution

• Information Display System

• Announcement Systems

• Infotainment Systems

• Passenger Information Mobile Applications

• Emergency Communication Systems

Global Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transportation

• Airway

• Railway

• Roadway

Global Passenger Information System Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Passenger Information System Market

• Alstom

• Cubic Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd

• Indra

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

• Teleste Corporation

• Thales

• Toshiba Corporation

• Advantech Co., Ltd

• Huawei Technologies

• Cisco

• TE Connectivity

