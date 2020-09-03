Global Payment Processing Solutions Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Payment Method, Vertical, and Region.

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market comprise increasing global initiatives for the promotion of digital and online payments, high proliferation of smartphones, focus on improving customer experience, and customers’ demand for immediacy of payments and settlements. These factors are anticipated to drive global payment processing solutions market. On the other hand, the lack of a global standard for international transaction may limit the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to payment method, eWallet segment to grow at the highest CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. An eWallet is a way of carrying digital card information in a digital form on a mobile device. To make purchases, people can pay with their tablets, smart watches, or smartphones. Generally, an eWallet is a payment service through which individuals and businesses can send and accept money through a mobile device. Mainly, it enables an individual to receive payments, as well as pay, using a mobile device. Usually, an eWallet is providing through some payment processing models.

Foremost companies are focusing on strategic partnerships and M & A to gain a competitive edge and rise their market share. For instance, in March 2019, Agoda joined with Adyen N.V. to improve the payment experience of its customers by enhancing the booking process.

Geographically, North America includes developed countries, such as the US and Canada. These countries have participated significantly inR&Dactivities, thereby contributing to the development of advanced technologies. The payment processing solutions market in North America is highly competitive, as countries such as the US and Canada are focused on R&D and improvement. These countries are primary adopters of technologies in several verticals. The US and Canada are also the foremost countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries, such as transportation and manufacturing. Credit card is the most desired mode of payment by consumers in both online and point-of-sale (POS) method in North American countries.

This global market study report analysis offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global payment processing solutions market, and the several trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report provides perceptive and complete information regarding the numerous key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, A&M, and market footprint. It contains the estimation of the market size, in terms of value, with respect to geographies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global payment processing solutions market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global payment processing solutions market.

Scope of Global Payment Processing Solutions Market

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market, By Payment Method

• Credit card

• Debit card

• eWallet

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market, By Vertical

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Utilities and telecommunication

• Others

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Payment Processing Solutions Market

• PayPal (US)

• Adyen (Netherlands)

• Stripe (US)

• Square (US)

• Wirecard (Germany)

• Global Payments (US)

• CCBill (US)

• PayU (Netherlands)

• Authorize.Net (US)

• Due (US)

• First Data (US)

• Jack Henry & Associates (US)

• Alipay (China)

• Paysafe (UK)

• BlueSnap (US)

