Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Component, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.20 % during a forecast period.

The HR payroll and software solution is used to maintain information like employee information, home address, social security number, financial details. The software has the ability to deliver customized solutions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The requirement for managing the data of extensive workforce and rise in demand for transforming traditional systems with enhanced payroll & HR solutions & services platforms are expected to drive the global payroll – HR solutions and services market growth. Additionally, an increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies in enterprises across the globe is boosting the growth in the global payroll & HR solutions & services market.

The Payroll & HR solutions & services are used to automate, organize, and simplify complex compensation planning in the enterprise to increase budget allocations, accuracy, and helps to make straight compensation decisions with organizational guidelines. Enterprises are adopting payroll & HR solutions & services to create better compensation decisions with up-to-date, accurate, and auditable processes.

On the other hand, a rise in issues concerning with complexities of payroll-HR systems, rules associated with implementing the payroll-HR regime is limiting the growth in the global payroll – HR solutions and services market.

The organizations across the globe are focusing on the adoption of a digital workplace, which enables productivity, flexibility & mobility, and usages of modern communication tools. The transformation of the process from legacy systems to digital HR in the business processes is playing an important role centralization of HR data across the organizations. The small & medium enterprises are expected to adopt payroll – HR solutions and services at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The HR solutions and services are helpful to small enterprises to reduce administration time and empower them to focus on long-term business goals.

The cloud-based segment is expected to contribute the US$ XX Mn share in the global payroll – HR solutions and services market. The maximum share in the market can be attributed to its wide adoption in the enterprises. An increase in the adoption of cloud technologies like SaaS (Software as a Service) technology in enterprises across the globe is boosting the growth in the global Payroll – HR solutions and services market. The Cloud-based HR payroll software and solution delivers better access. Additionally, a cloud-based service offers business outsourced payroll systems to keep information about the employees joining and exiting.

Region-wise, North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the Global Payroll – HR solutions and services market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presence of a large number of HR solutions and services providers in the region. A rise in adoption of the transformative technology, digital trends and smart business process solution in the software industry by small& medium scale and large enterprises are some of the prominent factors behind the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market

Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-Premise

• Hybrid

Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market, By Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market, By Component

• Software

o Payroll and Compensation Management

o Time and Attendance Management

o Compliance Management

o Workforce Management

o Claims Administration

o Employee Benefits Management

o Hire Management

o Others (Tax Management)

• Services

Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market, By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Telecom and IT

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Market

• TMF Group Holding B.V.

• Kronos Incorporated

• Paycor, Inc.

• Paycom Software, Inc.

• Paylocity Corporation

• Ultimate Software Group

• Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

• SAP SE

• Sage Group plc.

• Paychex, Inc.

• Visma

• Ramco Systems Limited

• Jobvite, Inc.

• Intuit Inc.

• TriNet Group, Inc.

