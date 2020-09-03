Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Technology, End-Use Industry and Region.

Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The personal and entry level storage is required to store and manage the data in a proper way to use in future.An increase in penetration of internet and rise in volume of digital data are expected to drive the global personal and entry level storage market. The rapid expantion of the IT and telecom industry across the globe is one of the key drivers in the market. Additionally, an increase in the data loss cases in numerous industries and demand for data backup for security are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global personal and entry level storage market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, increase in data privacy and data security conern is expected to limit the growth in the global personal and entry level storage (PELS) market.

The Hard disk drives (HDD) is expected to share significant growth in the global personal and entry level storage (PELS) market. Hard disk drive is a data storing device, which is used for store and retention of large amount of data. The drive is a mechanical device, which is coated with magnetic substances for the usage for personal and entry level storage.

The Media and entertainment industry is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to an extensive usage of the PELS technology to store data about the information about the clients and users according to their preference and interest. An increase in the usage of internet media, online gaming, and others have demanding for storage architectures across the globe.

Region-wise, North America region held the dominant position in the global personal and entry level storage (PELS) market in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the prominent personal and entry level storage provider in the region. Additionally, an increase in the usage of social media and online platform for many applications in developed countries in this region is expected to boost the growth in the personal and entry level storage (PELS) market. A rise in adoption of the innovative technology, digital trends and personal and entry level storage solution in the software industry are some of the prominent factors behind the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market

Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market, By Product

• Non-cloud based storage

o Recordable discs for PELS

o Flash drives for PELS

o Hard disk drives (HDD) for PELS

o Solid state drives (SSD) for PELS

• Cloud based storage for PELS

Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market, By Technology

• SAS (serial attached SCSI)

• DAS (direct attached storage) for PELS

• NAS (network attached storage)

• Cloud based storage

• Others (IP based storage, fibre channel storage)

Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market, By End-Use Industry

• Financial services

• Media and entertainment

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Public sector

• Others

Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• NetApp Inc.

• EMC Corporation

• Symantec Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• CA Technologies

• Brocade

• Dell Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• Hitachi Data Systems (HDS)

• Toshiba Corporation

• Seagate Technology

• Western Digital Corporation

