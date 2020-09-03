Global Pervasive Computing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Technology Products, Surroundings, Context Adaptation & Adaptation Application Architecture and Region.

Global Pervasive Computing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period.

Global Pervasive Computing Market Overview:

Pervasive computing applications are made for consumer use and to assistance people do their jobs. Pervasive computing is also termed as ubiquitous computing. The rising inclination of embedding computational ability (mostly in the form of microprocessors) into day to day objects to make them communicate effectively and perform useful tasks in a way that fulfills the end user’s need. Pervasive computing devices are network-connected and continuously available. Pervasive computing can found with any device, at any time, at every place and in any data format through whichever network and can operate tasks from one computer to another. Pervasive computing devices have included devices like, Laptops, notebooks, smartphones, tablets, wearable devices and sensors as well. Often considered the successor to mobile computing, pervasive computing commonly comprises mobile devices, radio frequency ID (RFID) tags, embedded systems, wireless communication, networking technologies, middleware and software agents, voice recognition and artificial intelligence (AI).

The report presents the analysis of global pervasive computing market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Pervasive Computing Market Dynamics:

Pervasive computing system can adjust to the data’s context as well as activity as it is proficient enough for collecting, processing and communicating the data. It clarifies that, a network that can recognize its surroundings, enhance the human experience and quality of life. Efficient size of the transistors, minimum costs for data communications along with the lower production costs are the primary factors driving the microprocessors thus boosting the pervasive computing market. Technological advancements and Innovation are anticipated to be the key factors driving the pervasive computing market growth. The rising adoption for automating setting at homes, workplaces, schools, hospitals, transportation and public spaces is fuelling the global pervasive computing market. One of the most growing aspects for pervasive computing is smart homes, wherein lighting and heating is adjusted for which pervasive computing is used. The pervasive computing market is likely to experience increased demand during forecast period however it is not wholly secure. Interrupted connections, restricted host bandwidths and location-dependent data can hamper the security of pervasive computing as it is probable to risks multiple system vulnerability. The pervasive computing market experiences several technological challenges like, cybercrime along with user privacy concerns, flaws in human machine interfaces and energy management issues.

Global Pervasive Computing Market Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, North America held the largest market share of US$ XX Bn in 2019, which is almost XX% of global market share. The trend of dominance is expected to remain continue in forecast period with CAGR XX%. This growth is mainly attributed to the extensive adoption automation in several diverse sectors like, hospitals, home and educational institutions. Awareness about the benefits of pervasive computing and presence of large vendors are the most important factors contributing to the growth of pervasive computing in this region. The Europe region held the largest share in 2019 with revenue US$ XX Bn in the global pervasive computing market. The great attraction and rising demand of home automation is driving the growth in this market. The rising renovation trend also boost the demand, which is expected to keep growth trend continued in forecasted period also with CAGR XX%. Pervasive computing market notices an increase in the Asia Pacific market on account of growing microprocessor and electronics manufacturing sector along with the falling prices of raw materials for items used in these systems. All these factors are expected to boost the Asia Pacific market at CAGR XX% in forecast period with the major contribution from countries like, China, Japan and India. Rapid activities for building smart cities in country like India is also supplement the market growth. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pervasive Computing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Pervasive Computing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Pervasive Computing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pervasive Computing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pervasive Computing Market Report:

Global Pervasive Computing Market, By Technology Product

• Current Technology Products

• Wearable Computing Products

• Other

Global Pervasive Computing Market, By Context Adaptation & Adaptation Application Architecture

• Context Awareness

• User Selection

• Map Adaptation

• Adapting Vector Maps

Global Pervasive Computing Market, By Surrounding

• Smart Dust Technology

• Future Smart Dust

• Pervasive Computer Problems

• Scaling Factors

• Vision Based Interaction

Global Pervasive Computing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Pervasive Computing Market

• Hewlett-Packard

• Palo Alto Research center Incorporated (PARC)

• IBM Corporation

• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

• Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• E-Tron CO., Ltd.

• Maruhachi Warehouse Co., Ltd.

• Neo Mtel Co., Ltd.

• Blazon Marketing Inc.

