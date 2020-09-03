Global Phone Based Authentication Solution Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Phone Type, Component, End-User, Geography.

Global Phone Based Authentication Solution Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Increase in number of smart connected devices is the major factors driving behind the growth of global phone based authentication solution market during forecast period. With the rising number of smart connected devices, companies are focusing on maintaining, managing, and monitoring data. This will consequently drive the requirement for network communication solutions. Also, implementation of IoT has also increased exponentially as educational institutions, retail sector, and BFSI establishments are focusing on improving their processes. This, tied with the utilization of smartphones to access structural data will drive the need for expansion and adoption of active information security products and services in real time, like phone-based authentication solutions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of End-User, BFSI segment was holding the largest market share in 2017, accounting for almost 46% of the Global Phone Based Authentication Solution market. This end-user segment is estimated to dominate the global Phone Based Authentication Solution market during the forecast period.

North America held the highest share of global phone-based authentication solutions market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 40%. Market share occupied by this region is expected to fall during 2018-2022. Currently, it is holding the largest market share for mobile user authentication market because of high adoption of BYOD and growing risk of high profile cyber-attacks among business enterprises. European market is second largest segment in overall because of growing usage of mobile devices across BFSI, media and entertainment and government sector.

Phone-based authentication solutions market is growing because of the occurrence of a large number of vendors. Mobile user authentication market is in growing phase and companies are competing extremely to make the most from this growth. By presenting a complete analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and solutions provided by companies, phone-based authentication industry analysis report will help customers recognize upcoming growth opportunities and design operative strategies which will help them withstand this competitive market and improve revenue.

This report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so by in-depth qualitative visions, historical data, and supportable predictions about market size. The projections featured in the report are resulting with the proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, research report gives as a source of analysis and information for every aspect of the market, including Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Phone Based Authentication Solution market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Phone Based Authentication Solution market.

Scope of Global Phone Based Authentication Solution Market:

Global Phone Based Authentication Solution Market by Phone Type:

• Landline

• Mobile

Global Phone Based Authentication Solution Market, by Component:

• Software

• Services

Global Phone Based Authentication Solution Market by End- User:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecommunication & IT

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Global Phone Based Authentication Solution Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Include:

• CA Technologies

• Gemalto

• Shearwater Group

• Symantec

• VASCO Data Security International

• Computer Sciences Corp

• SecureAuth

• SecurEnvoy ltd

• Dell EMC

• Deepnet Security Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• TeleSign Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Duo Security

• SMS Passcode

• Swivel Secure

• Trustwave

• Technology Nexus AB

Global Phone Based Authentication Solution Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27036

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business