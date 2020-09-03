Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Types, Anatomy, End-User, and Geography

Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market is expected to reach US$ 1380.08 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market segmented by Types, Anatomy, end user, and geography. Types segment is sub-segmented as services and solutions. Anatomy segment is bifurcated as authenticator, reader, locks, doors, host, controller and card management system in Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market. Based on the end user market is divided into Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), aerospace and defence, government, pharmaceutical, chemical, telecommunication and IT, logistics. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Physical Identity & Access Management having physical security application such as badge management, visitor management, physical asset management, vehicle management, and access control systems. Presently, organizations face the problem of lower productivity, lack of information security, and evaluation of regulatory compliance. PIAM deployments are growing in order to safeguard the system from outside threats, such as unauthorized users. Rising in technology and product developments, compliance mandates from government, and management of massive on site visitors and contractors are accelerating the importance of secure access throughout the premises.

Based on type, solutions types segment is estimated to grow the Physical Identity and Access Management Market share in the forecast period. Because it allot security concerns to customer access management services.

On the basis of end user, Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing the maintenance of data by security purpose which becomes a prime importance in end- user Physical Identity & Access Management (PIAM) market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to dominate the Physical Identity and Access Management Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Existence and increasing in security and operation management will demand physical identity and access market to grow high and this region will fuel the Physical Identity and Access Management Market in North America region.

Key players operates on market, Alert Enterprise, Access Security Corporation, IDCUBE, Quantum Secure (U.S.), IBM Corporation, Dell Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.)., Indented, Intellisoft, Integid, JiJi password reset suite, Userbase, Okta, Access sentinel, WSO2 identity server, AIMS, Tuple, OpenIDM, Bi-Cube IPM, Adaxes, Access manager, ARMS, Account genious, Horacius.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market

Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By Types:

• Services

• Solution

Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By Anatomy:

• Authenticator

• Reader

• Locks

• Doors

• Host

• Controller

• Card management system

Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By End-User:

• Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Aerospace and defence

• Government

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemical

• Telecommunication and IT

• Logistics

Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market are

• Alert Enterprise

• Access Security Corporation

• IDCUBE

• Quantum Secure (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation

• Dell Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.).

• Indented

• Intellisoft

• Integid

• JiJi password reset suite

• Userbase

• Okta

• Access sentinel

• WSO2 identity server

• AIMS

• Tuple

• OpenIDM

• Bi-Cube IPM

• Adaxes

• Access manager

• ARMS

• Account genious

• Horacius

