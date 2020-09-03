Global Smart Education & Learning Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, End User, Learning Mode and Region.

Global Smart Education & Learning Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Region

Global Smart Education & Learning Market Overview:

Smart education is a tool for teaching and learning with the help of technology. A number of educational institutes across the globe are favoring to opt for smart education concept by adopting high-tech teaching techniques like, whiteboards, smart notebooks, mobile instruments and several others. Smart education and learning solutions promotes the learning & teaching through various applications on mobile instruments. In addition, it offers flexible learning process, regardless of time & location, which replaces traditional classroom teaching methods and focuses on the mobility of the learner.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Corporate & academic set-ups are mostly attracted towards smart education and rise in importance of e-learning is fuelling the market growth. Active promotion of e-learning from the several governments of the developed and developing countries, as well as growth in number of mobile learning applications are the major factors that boost the smart education and learning market growth. Conversely, to a certain extent high cost of implementation and security & privacy threat bring adverse effects on the market growth.

Global Smart Education & Learning Market Dynamics:

As per the current scenario the importance of smart education and learning solutions has increased exponentially. It allows user to watch learning methods in repetition without the constraints of time & location, along with the graphical demonstration, which helps learner to understand at quickest. Such benefit makes these systems most popular in almost all age groups. The global Smart Education & Learning Systems Market growth can be witnessed owing to the improvement in the connectivity and high data speed of mobile devices as well as growth in demand for collaboration-based learning. To become digitally educated the students from primary to higher education, employees of numerous sectors and others largely boost the demand for smart education & learning systems. All these factors are driving the current market growth and estimated to even supplement over the forecasted timespan. Furthermore, increasing popularity and demand of virtual classrooms and emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture are estimated to emerge as lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecasted time.

Global Smart Education & Learning Market Regional Analysis:

The North America region dominated the global market with US$ XX Bn in 2019. This trend is anticipated to continue during forecasted duration with CAGR XX%, owing to increased adoption of latest technologies in almost every educational institution along with the convenience of suitable infrastructure in this region. However, the region Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth at CAGR XX% in forecasted period and reach US$ XX Bn by 2027. The reason for this growth is consistently increasing demand from the emerging economies like, China and India with huge young population. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Smart Education & Learning Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global smart education and learning market is segmented into component, learning mode, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into software, services, educational content, and hardware. All these sub segments are estimated to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. The Software and hardware segments are also influenced by several other factors also but with regards to smart education and learning market services and educational content plays most vital contribution to the global market growth. The demand is majorly dependent on the educational content and hence this segment is anticipated to grow fastest with CAGR XX% during forecast period. Besides, services segment is another factor boosting the market growth as users are primarily attracted towards educational content coupled with before & after sales service. Hence, service segment is expected to grow at CAGR XX% and reach US$ XX Bn by the end of the 2027.

On the basis of learning mode, market is categorized into virtual instructor-led training, social learning, simulation-based learning, adaptive learning and collaborative learning. Where, virtual instructor-led training is demanded most by the students of all age group and in terms of revenue generation this segment held the largest value of US$ XX Bn in 2019. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Education & Learning Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Education & Learning Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Smart Education & Learning Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Smart Education & Learning Market Report:

Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Component

• Software

o Learning Management System

o Learning Content Management Systems

o Adaptive Learning Platform

o Assessment Systems

o Others

• Services

o Training & Certification

o Consulting

o Managed Hosting

o Others

• Educational Content

o Audio-Based Content

o Text Content

o Video-based Content

• Hardware

Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Learning Mode

• Virtual Instructor-led Training

• Simulation-based Learning

• Social Learning

• Adaptive Learning

• Collaborative Learning

Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By End User

• Academics

• Corporate

Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Educomp Solutions Ltd.

• NIIT Limited

• Smart Technologies, Inc.

• Blackboard, Inc.

• Ellucian Company L.P.

• Saba Software, Inc.

• Unit4

• Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

