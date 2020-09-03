Global Smart Grid Market Key Trends (2017-2018) _ by Software (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Distribution Management, Communication, Grid Asset Management and Others), Hardware (AMI Meter, Sensors, Networking Hardware, PLC), Service and Geography.

Global Smart Grid Market is expected to reach USD 229.24 Billion by 2026 from USD 17.5 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 19.6%.

Global Smart Grid Market Key Trends: Market Size

Global Smart Grid Market Key Trends, by Software:

• Smart Grid Distribution System

• Grid Asset management

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure

• Substation Automation

• Smart Grid Communication

• Billing and Customer Information System

Global Smart Grid Market Key Trends, by Hardware:

• Sensors

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• AMI Meter

• Networking Hardware

• Others

Global Smart Grid Market Key Trends, by Service:

• Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

• Deployment and Integration

Global Smart Grid Market Key Trends, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Smart Grid Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Maximize Market Research offers high quality market research reports, publishing around 1000 studies annually. These reports are custom made for a host of industries, providing in-depth market analysis and forecast, investigating significant business trends and highlighting and identifying possible development opportunities across the entire value chain. Teams of experienced and consummate research professionals constantly track important industries, recognizing key developments, potential growth opportunities and unmet needs. Our research reports are aimed to provide an in depth understanding of the business environment, breaking down the market in a systematic process to highlight focus areas for clients.

Global Smart Grid Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6906

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business