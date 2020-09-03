General News
Global Consumer Genomics Market 2020 by Excellent Revenue Growth by 2028 including leading vendors Gene by Gene, Mapmygenome – Know Yourself, Color Genomics
Consumer genetics is the branch of genomics concerned with the sequencing, analysis and interpretation of the genome of an individual.
This statistical surveying research report deals with the current scenario of the global market. It has been accumulated complete a couple of research methodologies such as primary and secondary research. The Global Consumer Genomics Market data has been observed complete industry-specific analysis tools like SWOT and Porter’s five techniques.
Global Consumer Genomics Market Key Players:-
Gene by Gene, Mapmygenome – Know Yourself, Color Genomics, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, MyHeritage Ltd, Pathway Genomics, Veritas Genetics, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Xcode Life, Diagnomics, Inc., Toolbox Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Genomic Health, Invitae Corporation, Nebula Genomics, PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies and others
Global Consumer Genomics Market by Product Type:-
- Genetic Relatedness
- Diagnostics
- Lifestyle
- Wellness, & Nutrition
- Ancestry
- Reproductive Health
- Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing
- Sports Nutrition & Health
Global Consumer Genomics Market by Technology:-
- PCR
- Sequencing
- Microarray
- Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
- Other Technologies
Global Consumer Genomics Market by Geography:-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
In This Study, the Years Considered to Estimate the Size of Global Consumer Genomics Market are as follows:
History Year: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2028
The Global Consumer Genomics Market report provides a thorough evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects that contain drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Global Consumer Genomics Market Table of Content (TOC):
- Chapter1 – Introduction
- Chapter2 – Research Scope
- Chapter3 – Global Consumer Genomics Market Segmentation
- Chapter4 – Research Methodology
- Chapter5 – Definitions and Assumptions
- Chapter6 – Executive Summary
- Chapter7 – Market Dynamics
- Chapter8 – Global Consumer Genomics Market Key Players
- Chapter9 – Market during the forecast period 2020-2028
- Chapter10 – Conclusion
- Chapter11 – Appendix
