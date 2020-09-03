Global Software Asset Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical and by Geography

Global Software Asset Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.38 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Software Asset Management Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Software Asset Management Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.

The rising need for managing the life cycle of the assets and compliances readiness is anticipated to propel the Global Software Asset Management Market

There is huge investment being done by the enterprises in order to obtain better technology, and managing of the various software tools is becoming difficult, thus to reduce the efforts and the complexity the companies are adopting efficient software asset management tools to reduce the spending on various software’s is the major driving factors for the growth of this market in the forecast period.

Rapid growth of IoT and IoT connected devices is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and Vertical segments which include:-

• Government

• BFSI

• Healthcare & Life sciences

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Telecom & IT

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Education

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Software Asset Management Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Software Asset Management Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Components, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical and geography.

• Global Software Asset Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Software Asset Management Market

The major key players that influence growth of Global Software Asset Management Market includes:

• Certero

• Cherwell Software

• Flexera

• Servicenow

• Ivanti

• BMC SOFTWARE

• IBM

• Snow Software

• Aspera Technologies

• Microsoft

Key Target Audience:

• Software asset management providers

• Professional service providers

• Regulators

• Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

• Cloud platform providers

• Resellers and distributors

• System integrators

• Investors and venture capitalists

• Third-party software vendors

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Software Asset Management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Software Asset Management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Software Asset Management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Software Asset Management market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the global Software Asset Management Market based on Component, Business Function, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Software Asset Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Software Asset Management Market, by Component:

• Services

• Solution

Global Software Asset Management Market, by Deployment Model:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Software Asset Management Market, by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Software Asset Management Market, by Vertical:

• Government

• BFSI

• Healthcare & Life sciences

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Telecom & IT

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Education

• Others

Global Software Asset Management Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

