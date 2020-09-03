Global Software Defined Data Centre Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Type, Industry and Region.

Global software defined data centre market size was US$ ~41.41 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 225.56 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.6% during forecast period.

Market Definition

A software defined data centre (SDDC) is a platform, like software as a service (SAAS), for centralizing an organization’s data and IT operations. SDDS is a term that extends virtualization concepts such as abstraction, automation, and pooling to all data centre resources and services to achieve IT as a service.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of SDDC in IT organization is major driving factor behind the growth of market. SDDC offers some benefits such as it eliminates hardware dependency, simplifies data centre management and provides automation and orchestration which are ultimately improving the growth of market. Furthermore, growing need of unified management, increasing concerns regarding legacy IT infrastructure and increased need of data storage are expected to drive the market growth during forecast period.

However, inconsistent performance is the major restrain factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also, being connected with one service provider can present a problem if a data centre client encounters consistent service issues down the line. Furthermore, lack of technically skilled personnel to troubleshoot automated networks could hinder the growth of market.

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, software and services segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. SDDC offers various services such as training and consulting and managed service. In addition, a managed service provides benefits such as it aligns the outcomes of the organisation, proactive support, Strategic IT planning and more, which ultimately results into the growth of market.

By type, software defined data centre networking segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. This is owing to; SDDC networking enables the cloud and network engineers and administrators to respond quickly to changing business requirements via a centralized control console. It provides flexibility and agility to support the virtualized server and storage infrastructure of the modern data centre.

In Sep 2017, VMware, announced advancements to its cloud management platform to help customers deploy, operate and manage IT

infrastructure and application services across a multi-cloud landscape. The introduction of VMware vRealize Suite 2017 will integrate the latest releases of vRealize operations, vRealize automation, vRealize business for cloud, and vRealize log insight and feature new lifecycle management capabilities to support customers’ data centre modernization and cloud integration efforts.

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast time. The countries such as the US and Canada are dominated the market. This is owing to the growing number of IT infrastructure across the region. Also rapid usage of the internet and Smartphone’s and increases in business demand are driving the growth of market.

In Jan 2017, VMware, Inc, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, announced that AL-MAWARID Bank is deploying VMware NSX network virtualization to improve security and application continuity, accelerate product innovation through IT automation, and meet stringent regulatory compliance requirements. AL-MAWARID bank standardizes on VMware software defined data centre innovations for agile, secure and compliant private cloud.

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55394

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Software Defined Data Centre Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Software Defined Data Centre Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Software Defined Data Centre Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Software Defined Data Centre Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Software Defined Data Centre Market

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

o Training and Consulting

o Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

o Managed Services

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market, By Type

• Software-Defined Data Centre Networking

• Software-Defined Storage

• Software-Defined Computing

• Automation and Orchestration

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market, By Industry

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others (Media and Entertainment, and Energy and Utilities)

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market, Key Player

• VMware Inc.

• EMC Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Fujitsu, Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

• Citrix Systems

• HPE Co

• Dell

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Arista Networks

Global Software Defined Data Centre Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55394

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business